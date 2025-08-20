Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: TreVeyon Henderson Outshines RJ Harvey
Rookie running backs are taking the NFL by storm, once again. Ashton Jeanty, TreVeyon Henderson, Omarion Hampton, Quinshon Judkins, RJ Harvey... I can keep going. It will be an exposé in 2025. While Jeanty and Hampton project to be full time backs, TreVeyon Henderson and RJ Harvey will not be. As they have massive upside, I will project as to where you should draft them, and which you should prefer.
TreVeyon Henderson
ADP: RB16 | Overall 54th
This man is a living breathing highlight reel. It was in question as to how this team would divide the carries between Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson, but I think it is already becoming quite obvious that TreVeyon Henderson will be the best back in this field.
One tidbit that I love is that TreVeyon Henderson was limited in his usage at Ohio State. This was not quite due to his skillset, but that the team had Quinshon Judkins alongside him. Henderson played four seasons at Ohio State and despite having three seasons of 10+ touchdowns, he never ran the ball more than 183 times in a year. Limiting the mileage on a running back can be vital to the players longevity, and so this can only have worked to his advantage.
In fact, Henderson only had one notable college injury and it was a foot fracture in 2022 (non-soft tissue). He is healthy and ready to roll.
Fantasy On SI Projection: RB18 (Standard) | RB19 (PPR)
RJ Harvey
ADP: RB21 | Overall 61st
RJ Harvey is a versatile player out of UCF. The Broncos signed JK Dobbins, but they also invested a 2nd round pick in Harvey. The Broncos will absolutely use the rookie.
Our projections currently see JK Dobbins with 161 carries and RJ Harvey with 133. The workload projection for Harvey will be about 40%. As a rookie, his upside is higher and so he can be drafted with optimism.
As I highlighted the health situation of Henderson, RJ Harvey was a more heavily used running back in college. He ran the ball 232 times in 2024 and 226 times in 2023. As for his injury history, Harvey tore his ACL back in 2021, but four years later he has remained healthy since then with monster statistics, including three straight years of over 6 yards per carry.
Fantasy On SI Projection: RB24 (Standard) | RB25 (PPR)
Who is the Better Pick?
In my estimation, TreVeyon Henderson is for sure the better pick. He will probably command a higher workload and to be quite honest, he is the better player. I may be more optimistic than most, but I project Henderson to have a monster year that results in my hot take of a Top-10 RB season.