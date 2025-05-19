Fantasy Football: Must-Have Running Back Handcuffs
When it comes to fantasy football, backup running backs can quickly become championship-caliber assets. Whether you’re handcuffing an injury-prone starter or betting on a breakout, these three underrated backs—Devin Neal, Isaac Guerendo, and Braelon Allen—are well worth a spot on your 2025 roster.
RB Devin Neal, New Orleans Saints
At Fantasy on SI, we ranked the New Orleans Saints as the worst offense heading into the 2025 season — and that was before Derek Carr officially retired, ushering in the Tyler Shough era. Maybe I’m early on sounding the alarm about Alvin Kamara’s decline, but here’s a surprising stat: he’s never rushed for more than 1,000 yards in a season. Kamara’s fantasy value has always been buoyed by his elite pass-catching skills, but the offensive line still looks shaky despite the investment of a first-round pick in Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. Add Kendre Miller into the mix and the selection of Devin Neal in the sixth round of the draft, and I’m completely fading Kamara in 2025 — even after his RB9 finish in PPR leagues last year.
Neal, the rookie out of Kansas, is an intriguing sleeper. He’s a physical, downhill runner with the burst to capitalize on red-zone opportunities, and he could carve out a role early — especially if Kamara misses time, which isn’t out of the question. Even if Kamara stays healthy, Neal could earn short-yardage work and touchdown chances, giving him sneaky standalone value. Meanwhile, Miller’s skill set overlaps with Kamara’s, which may encourage offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to deploy Neal as the more traditional power back, not unlike how Mark Ingram was used in years past.
At such a minimal investment cost in fantasy drafts, Neal is a rookie worth rolling the dice on. If he fails to leapfrog Miller or Kamara stays healthy, you can cut bait. But if the stars align — and they often do in chaotic backfields — Neal has a real shot to vulture goal-line work and earn a meaningful share of the rushing load. With Shough under center, expect the Saints to lean on the ground game. Don’t be surprised if Neal ends up a key part of that plan.
RB Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers
We all know Christian McCaffrey’s injury history can’t be ignored, which makes Isaac Guerendo one of the most valuable handcuff running backs as we approach the 2025 fantasy football season. When CMC missed time last year, Guerendo stepped up in a big way—dropping 19.2 fantasy points in Week 8 and exploding for 26.8 in Week 14. If McCaffrey were to go down with a long-term injury, Guerendo would instantly vault into strong RB1 territory.
The 49ers' backfield has also cleared out a bit, with Jordan Mason no longer in the picture and Elijah Mitchell heading to the Chiefs in free agency. That leaves Guerendo as the clear-cut No. 2 in one of the most efficient and run-heavy offenses in the NFL. Given Kyle Shanahan’s track record of turning backup backs into fantasy stars, Guerendo isn’t just a stash—he’s a potential league-winner waiting in the wings.
RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets
Despite splitting backfield duties with Breece Hall, Braelon Allen made a solid impression in his rookie season, racking up 334 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 92 carries. The former Wisconsin standout also added 19 receptions for 148 yards and a score through the air, finishing as the RB51 in PPR formats. With trade rumors swirling around Hall this offseason, Allen could be in line for a larger share of the workload in 2025.
Let’s not overlook the new leadership in New York—Aaron Glenn has taken over as head coach after helping orchestrate Detroit’s successful backfield duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. In 2024, Gibbs dazzled as the RB1 in PPR formats, while Montgomery punched in enough touchdowns to finish as a rock-solid RB2 (RB18 overall). The Jets may not have the same firepower as the Lions, but if Glenn brings a more balanced backfield approach, Allen could offer real standalone value.
And should Hall go down with an injury, Allen’s upside would spike. With Justin Fields keeping defenses honest on the ground and the Jets investing serious draft capital in their offensive line—most recently with first-rounder Armand Membou—Allen would be set up for success. With a clearer path to touches and a team doubling down on its run game, Allen is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing handcuffs heading into Week 1.