Ranking NFL Offenses: New Orleans Saints Ranked Dead Last At No. 32
With the 2025 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, the fantasy football picture is starting to sharpen as we inch closer to training camp, preseason action, and the official kickoff of the new season.
In this series, we’ll rank the league’s most fantasy-friendly offenses from top to bottom. Some teams, like the star-studded Philadelphia Eagles—powered by Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown—are poised to light up the scoreboard, while others, such as the New Orleans Saints, appear ill-equipped to generate consistent fantasy production.
The direction of the New Orleans Saints’ team is down. Their starting quarterback has a bum right shoulder, possibly leading to surgery and a prolonged issue. They drafted a soon-to-be 26-year-old rookie quarterback with accuracy concerns and an uninspiring college resume. Alvin Kamara doesn’t have the same sparkle, and poor quarterback play won’t lead to enough touchdowns or big plays. Chris Olave is a good NFL wide receiver, but he doesn’t offer a difference-maker WR1 ceiling.
New Orleans Saints Starting Lineup
QB Derek Carr
RB1 Alvin Kamara
RB2 Kendre Miller
WR1 Chris Olave
WR2 Brandin Cooks
WR3 Rashid Shaheed
TE1 Tayson Hill
TE2 Juwan Johnson
32. New Orleans Saints Fantasy Outlook
Carr is a proven NFL quarterback with a losing record (77-92). He has one postseason appearance in his 11 years in the league. Over the past eight years, Carr has beaten the league average in passing touchdowns once (27 in 2020). If he can’t play this year, there is no way that Tyler Shough is ready to help New Orleans win games.
The Saints’ offense is gimmicky when Taysom Hill is playing well and active in their game plan. Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener gave the Saints a glimpse of their future at quarterback over their seven starts (0-7 with five touchdowns and six interceptions). The GM should get fired for drafting Shough this year.
Alvin Kamara had a rebound in his play last year, highlighted by his yards per rush (4.2) and yards per catch (8.0). He continues to have value catching the ball (68/543/2), but his mighty scoring days left the building in 2020 (21 touchdowns). Kamara still has fantasy value, but he would have a much better shine playing for a good team. Last year, he ranked 9th in PPR scoring (265.30) despite missing three games. At best, an RB2 this year, with chances of a midseason trade.
Kendre Miller should offer upside, but his dependability score is almost zero after playing 14 dull games over two seasons with the Saints.
Chris Olave was expected to deliver top 10 wide receiver stats last season after success in 2023 (87/1,123/5). Unfortunately, he missed nine starts with success in only three games (6/86/1, 8/87, and 8/107). If Derek Carr were healthy, Olave has the talent and opportunity to rank as a top 15 wideout. Based on the other quarterback options. He is an easy fade.
The best days for Brandin Cooks are behind him, with injuries creeping more into his equation. Rashid Shaheed can make big plays, but he’s never had more than 50 catches in a season while sitting out 11 games last year with a knee issue.
The swings in stats by Taysom Hill are wide and wild. He was an absolute beast in Week 11 (7/138/3 with eight rushes for 50 yards), but Hill also scored seven or fewer fantasy points in four of his eight contests. His missed time was due to a torn ACL. At age 35 (in August), coming off an injury, his best days are behind him.
Juwan Johnson is a big wide receiver who took advantage of the Chris Olave injury last season. After a slow start to the season (25/277/2 over 11 games), he delivered TE1 stats in three (4/50/1, 6/66, and 6/80) of his six games.
I don’t like the direction of the Saints’ offense, and their questions at quarterback invite a long, low-scoring season. I’m not interested in any of the offensive players in 2025.
