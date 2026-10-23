Fantasy Football News Alert: Josh Jacobs Nears Week 7 Return; Fantasy Football Ripple Effects for Packers Offense

Josh Jacobs Nears Return, Sparking Fantasy Football Upgrades Across the Board

Fantasy football managers who have patiently stashed Josh Jacobs on their benches or carved out roster space during his extended absence can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. According to head coach Matt LaFleur, Jacobs is firmly on track to play this Sunday against the Detroit Lions, provided he successfully navigates the final stretch of practice and continues trending in the right direction.

On Josh Jacobs, LaFleur said he’s on track to play Sunday as long as he gets through today’s practice and continues to trend in the right direction. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 23, 2026

For fantasy managers who have been waiting to plug Jacobs into their starting lineups, this is the news they’ve been hoping for. We currently have Jacobs ranked as a top-25 running back in our Week 7 Running Back Rankings, and that projection will safely bump him up into high-end RB2 territory the moment his active status is officially locked in.

Action Plan for Josh Jacobs Fantasy Managers

Jacobs' return instantly injects a high-floor, high-volume presence back into Green Bay's offense. Even if the team decides to ease him in gently, his goal-line work and foundational role make him an automatic start for Week 7.

Of course, breaking back in against a notoriously physical Detroit Lions run defense is no easy task. However, a player of Jacobs' volume-dependent caliber is largely matchup-proof when healthy, so we shouldn't be too concerned with his matchup this week. Green Bay will need to establish a ground game to keep Detroit's pass rush honest, meaning Jacobs is still locked in for heavy touches despite the tough defensive environment. If you survived the waiting game, you are reaping the rewards right away.

Fantasy Football Implications on Packers Offense

Oct 18, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Jacobs' managers are celebrating, the ripple effect on the rest of the Packers' depth chart is swift and severe. For fantasy purposes, Marshawn Lloyd, Pierre Strong, and Kaleb Johnson immediately plummet back off the fantasy radar, and none of them should be anywhere near your starting lineups or flex considerations this week. The committee approach dissolves, and the volume consolidates entirely back into Jacobs' hands.

Beyond the running back position, Jacobs' return is fantastic news for the rest of Green Bay's offensive weapons. Having a premier, tackle-breaking threat in the backfield forces opposing defenses to respect the run, opening up heavier play-action and softer coverage shells.

This dynamic should serve as a clear fantasy value boost for Jordan Love, Matthew Golden, Christian Watson, and Tucker Kraft. Love will benefit immensely from a more balanced offense that keeps defenses honest, while Golden, Watson, and Kraft should each see more open space with Jacobs forcing opposing defenses to dedicate more resources to stopping the run.

Keep a close eye on final practice reports to confirm there are no last-minute setbacks, but all signs point toward a heavily impactful return for Jacobs this weekend. Adjust your rosters accordingly and get ready to plug him in!