Fantasy Football Quarterbacks Rankings: Joe Burrow & Jalen Hurts Are Very Safe Picks
Two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL have been Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts. Both players provide a very different skillset, but both have found themselves among the most polarizing players in the game. When it comes to fantasy football, skill is determined by points scored. That makes Burrow and Hurts even more valuable. Joe Burrow was the QB3 as a non-running quarterback in 2024. Jalen Hurts has been a top-8 quarterback in the past three seasons. How are they valued in 2025?
Joe Burrow
ADP: QB5 | 39th Overall
I believe that Joe Burrow has ranked himself as perhaps the best pure passer in the NFL. In 2024, Burrow threw for 4,918 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. He ranked 3rd in the NFL in passer rating, at 108.5 . This is, unfortunately, thanks to his poor defense that has kept Burrow on the chase in most games.
This upcoming season, all reports make it appear that the Bengals defense may be poor again. This will benefit the fantasy value of Joe Burrow. He is running it back with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and this combo has printed money to fantasy managers. Joe Burrow will very likely eclipse 4,500 yards once again in 2025. He is among the safest quarterback picks on the big board.
Jalen Hurts
ADP: QB4 | 34th Overall
Different from Burrow, Jalen Hurts is renowned for his running, game-managing ability. The Eagles have done a fantastic job at taking this unique offense and leveraging it to a Super Bowl victory in 2024.
Off a criticized 2023 season, Jalen Hurts bounced back from a 23-15 TD:INT ratio to accomplish an 18-5 mark in 2024. Where his true value lies is with his running, tush push success. Hurts has double-digit rushing touchdowns in each of the last three years. The tush push awarded him with 14 touchdowns last year on 630 total rushing yards. The offensive line made minor adjustments, but even with a new offensive coordinator, it will work seamlessly again this year.
So long as the tush push works, Hurts is a borderline top-five quarterback despite his minimal passing value. This offense looks almost identical for last year. Hurts is another very safe pick.
Who Draft at ADP?
The passing value of Jalen Hurts makes me nervous. That being said, he did have much lower passing yards in 2024 as compared to his previous years. Why is this? Saquon Barkley. So long as Barkley is in town, the passing value will probably stay around that 3,000 yard mark.
As for Burrow, he is looking at another season closing on 5,000 yards. There is no reason to think that he cannot do it. All signs point up.
Given the fact that Jalen Hurts has a higher ADP, I will 100% go with Joe Burrow over Jalen Hurts this year.