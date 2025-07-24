Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Storylines: Road to Repeat, Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts Projections
What a sweet feeling it must be to return to training camp as World Champions. The Eagles do just that as they begin their plan towards repeat. Jalen Hurts has silenced the doubters while Saquon Barkley is primed for another all-time season. AJ Brown plans to have the best year of his career and label himself the best in the league. The talent on this roster is no question. Today we look into the storylines surrounding camp and how they will translate to fantasy football success.
Trying to Two-Peat
The Eagles return most of their key weapons in their quest for two. Somewhat surprisingly, the oddsmakers slot the Eagles just behind the Ravens and Chiefs as the third likely winners - +750. Books aside, the chance to run back a title run is very obvious.
The Commanders will be a threat to Philly, but when you have the roster that Philly has, you are the predator, not the hunted. Dallas should improve in 2025, but they have surrounding question-marks to be answered. The Giants? They have some work to do. Either NFC East team is capable of a step forward, but the Eagles have the lead. They should pick up where they left off and the rest will chase them.
Triple Threat: Hurts, Barkley, Brown
Jalen Hurts finished 2024 as a clear-cut QB1 and this was despite Philly implenting a run-heavy system. Should they wish to take any load off Saquon, it can only benefit the value of Jalen Hurts. ASs the haters will love to hate, he will do his job. That got him, well, a Super Bowl.
Saquon Barkley was the undoubted RB1 in fantasy football. Why should he fall off? He will not. So long he is healthy, Saquon sits behind an elite offensive line with Hurts as a scrambling threat. Defenses will have to play back on AJ Brown and Devonta Smith. Goedert will lay blocks on the edge. There is no reason that Barkley should fall off. He is certifiably the best asset in fantasy football.
AJ Brown has publicly stated that he plans to become the best WR in the NFL this year. A tall task, it is very possible.
In 13 games, Brown went for 1k yards for the 5th time in six NFL seasons. Quick math would show that he paced for over 1,400 yards across a full season. These numbers do not quite matchup with the league leaders, but they are very good. For Brown to become a fantasy WR1, Nick Sirianni will have to get this offense more pass-heavy. Given their success last season, I do not see that becoming a thing. AJ Brown is probably still a WR1 in fantasy, but a lower-end one- our rankings have him at WR10.
Down the Depth Chart
DeVonta Smith is very clearly the WR2 on this team. In fact, some may argue that he is the WR1, but he is really not. Either way you put it, Smith-Brown is a stellar duo. Our team ranks DeVonta Smith as WR23.
The Eagles traded for Jahan Dotson in 2024 and he was a nice option the offense. The Commanders really failed to find his potential, but Sirianni found something. Dotson went for 216 yards in 6 starts. He is very unlikely a fantasy asset to anyone, but should injury happen to anyone vital, he may become a waiver wire add.
AJ Dillon comes over from Green Bay. Will his usage be much? Probably not. However, the add of Dillon the roster is a notable one.
No one is as dynamic of Barkley, but Dillon has the compact size to fit this Eagles offense. I would imagine that AJ Dillon find some usage in close as the size provides to be an asset to the big body scheme the Eagles love to use. If Barkley requires rest, Dillon will fill in. He will be a great handcuff to any Barkley-drafters. Dillon is an immediate RB1 should it come to that.