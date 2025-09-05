Fantasy Sports

Dak Prescott, A.J. Brown Drop Plus More Thursday Night Fantasy Draft Risers & Fallers

Drafts are still taking place and after Thursday Night Football's matchup between the Cowboys and Eagles. Find out which players saw an increase or decrease in value.

Matt Brandon, Shawn Childs

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In one high-stakes event after the Thursday night game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles was complete, I was called out of a bullpen to do a draft. The shift in the player pool can be dramatic at times if someone surprisingly has a good or bad game. 

This format is PPR with tight ends scoring 1.5 points per catch. Passing touchdowns are worth four points.

Note: The first number is where the player was drafted following last night's game versus his September ADP.

RB Saquon Barkley (1.4) - September ADP: 1.5

WR CeeDee Lamb (1.5) | September ADP: 1.4

As you can see, Lamb and Barkley swapped spots following Lamb's 100-yard performance despite not finding the end zone as Saquon did.

RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

After landing in the injury report (calf) on Thursday, this group faded McCaffrey until the seventh pick in the second round. I have him listed as my bust of the year. His issue appears to be minor in appearance, but it is another hint of how McCaffrey crushed fantasy dreams in 2024.

September ADP: 1.07

RB De’Von Achane (2.2) | September ADP: 2.7

Fantasy drafters are feeling more confident about rolling with Achane heading into Week 1 despite his calf injury scare.

WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

A one catch game for eight yards on one target led to Brown sliding to the 11th selection in the third round. This drafter started his roster with Derrick Henry, De’Von Achane, A.J. Brown, RJ Harvey, Isiah Pacheco, and Zay Flowers. 

September ADP: 2.8

WR Emeka Egbuka (5.5) | September ADP: 5.2

WR Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers

He had the appearance of getting drafted early (6.1 – 28th wideout), but a quick check of some recent ADPs had him ranked 29th at wide receiver.

September ADP: 5.7

WR George Pickens (6.3) | September ADP: 4.6

WR DeVonta Smith (6.12) | September ADP: 5.8

Both Pickens and and Smith fell after falling short of expectations in Week 1.

Draft Board
Shawn Childs

RB Javonte Williams (7.8) | September ADP: 9.4

Williams jumped an entire 1.5 rounds after a strong showing in his Dallas Cowboys debut. Williams was the player who delivered better-than-expected results in fantasy points (20.40 in PPR scoring), thanks to his two touchdowns. He gained only 3.8 yards per touch on his 17 chances.

QB Dak Prescott (9.2) | September ADP: 8.5

Prescott fell a few spots after failing to throw for 200+ yards and not finding the end zone.

Draft Board
Shawn Child

K Brandon Aubrey (12.8) | September ADP: 13.12

Aubrey catapulted more than a round after dropping 11+ points in the first half despite a bagel in the second half.

Ultimately, the players in the Cowboys-Eagles game primarily showcased star power. No outlier backup type player scored a touchdown, creating a Week 1 edge as a free look starter. 

I drafted from pick one, intending to stack the Bengals. My vision is that Joe Burrow passes for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns, with a chance to break Peyton Manning's records.

My First 10 Picks From Pick 1.1

Ja’Marr Chase (1.1)

Josh Jacobs (2.12)

Tee Higgins (3.1)

Joe Burrow (4.12)

Breece Hall (5.1)

DeVonta Smith (6.12)

Rome Odunze (7.1)

Braelon Allen (8.12)

Trey Benson (9.1)

Keon Coleman (10.12)

My desire to roster Rome Odunze put me behind the tight end pool in the seventh round. I also know that I wanted to handcuff Breece Hall in the 8/9 turn with Braelon Allen plus roster one upside running back (Trey Benson). This combination led to me throwing four late darts at the tight end position – Chig Okonkwo, Mike Gesicki, Pat Freiermuth, and Darren Waller.

