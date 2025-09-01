Emeka Egbuka Overvalued And 4 More Fantasy Football Bold Predictions
After doing hours of NFL research and sticking to my beliefs about the 2025 player pool, I’ll walk you through my bold predictions this year. The goal is to highlight some of my takes on players, either based on their expected opportunity or from a health perspective.
Joe Burrow Sets the NFL Record in Passing Yards and Passing Touchdowns
Fantasy and NFL fans are on the doorstep of watching an epic quarterback season. Burrow already holds the college football record for the best year all-time (6,039 combined yards with 65 touchdowns) while playing with two great NFL wide receivers (Ja’Marr Chase and Justi Jefferson). Tee Higgins finally stays healthy for 17 games, giving the Bengals’ star quarterback the needed fuel to reach the top of the NFL passing record books.
Cincinnati will drive the ball all year, creating a fantasy gold mine, similar to the 2013 Denver Broncos – Demaryius Thomas (92/1,430/14), Eric Decker (87/1,288/11), Wes Welker (73/778/10), and Julius Thomas (65/788/12). Fantasy drafts still have time to get on board as their express scoring train won’t leave the station until Sunday.
Did Christian McCaffrey dupe the fantasy football market again?
The fishing line has been cast in the mid-first round of fantasy drafts. McCaffrey comes with league-leading potential at running back, and the 49ers project to have the easiest schedule in 2025. When adding in some of San Francisco’s receiving injuries, he can’t help but have an elite touch opportunity. Unfortunately, his previous calf/Achilles injury is one cut away from ending his season. I can’t say when, but the rigors of the NFL and the added pressures of game action will create that one play that sends McCaffey to the turf, leaving fantasy drafters wondering why they believed in his injury risk profile.
Hey, Miami Dolphins, can you just tell the damn truth?
In July, De’Von Achane was the best running back in the NFL, according to one fantasy drafter in the high-stakes. An August calf issue has led to him sliding down ADPs in the second round, with investors believing they have secured a great value pick. Miami even stated that Achane would play in Week 1, which gives added confidence in drafting him. What the Dolphins didn’t tell you is that he really has an Achilles issue that smells of a 2024 version of Mr. Christian McCaffrey.
Apparently, the Denver Broncos have the best offensive line in football?
I’ve heard the above line mentioned multiple times this summer as the reason to draft RJ Harvey. I get it, new player on a team that desperately needs speed at the running back position. Sean Payton’s teams also throw a ton of balls to their running backs, check mark number three. Unfortunately, JK Dobbins is going to get in the way, and Harvey may struggle in pass protection, suggesting more of a split role. When adding his previous injuries, this speed demon can’t make an impact with a clipboard in his hand. I expect him to shine at times this year, but will it be enough to support an RB2 fantasy role?
Wait a minute, is Chris Godwin really playing in Week 1?
The Emeka Egbuka craze is now at a mid-tier WR3 level in fantasy drafts in the high-stakes market, requiring him to score close to 200.00 fantasy points to reach his new par. The Buccaneers have $66 million reasons to get Chris Godwin the ball in some fashion, which comes at the expense of Egbuka’s ceiling. The Bucs standout rookie should be active in Week 1, which is also helped by Cade Otton being backed up. In the end, Godwin proves to be the better value in fantasy drafts, while Egbuka could capitalize on a wide receiver to turn a profit for his steamy price point.