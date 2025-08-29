Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Draft Jonathan Taylor Over Josh Jacobs
Usage rate is very crucial to fantasy football success. Especially at running back, the more snaps you get, the better. EPA is of course also important as Saquon Barkley showed in 2024, but when a running back is averaging 4.5-5.5 yards per carry, the more touches they get is better given the lower scoring per play. Wide Receivers may have 1.5-2 points per catch. Quarterbacks may find more touchdowns than anyone. Running backs need their touches to meet their value. Among the highest usage running backs in the NFL are Josh Jacobs and Jonathan Taylor. How do they compare?
Josh Jacobs
Current ADP: RB8 | 18th Overall
When Josh Jacobs signed with the Packers, it came with mixed reviews by fans. They were unsure of letting go their veteran that was Aaron Jones. In five previous seasons, Jacobs had three seasons averaging 4.0 yards per carry, or less. He had only had two seasons of double digit touchdowns. Jacobs also had racked up mileage by never rushing the ball less than 217 times over the course of a season.
The Packers decided Jacobs was the real deal, and made the rare decision to splash on a free agent on Jacobs. He did not dissappoint in 2024. The Raiders have not been elite in Jacobs tenure, but the Packers were an elite team. Josh Jacobs ran the ball 301 times for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns. He added 36 receptions for 342 yards and another touchdown.
In a new season, the Packers look to have further success. They drafted Matthew Golden to improve the passing game and yesterday, they made a huge splash by trading for All-Pro Edge Rusher, Micah Parsons. Josh Jacobs will lead this run game, unthreatened, and he will continue to have another high-usage season over 300 carries, most likely. He is a safe pick.
Jonathan Taylor
Current ADP: RB9 | 20th Overall
Here we come across another elite running back that has spent much time on a poor offense. Jonathan Taylor is elite and that comes with little doubt. If you were to poll the players, I am sure that Jonathan Taylor would be voted as a top-five pure runner of the ball, perhaps top-two-or-three.
2021 was an all-pro elite season for Jonathan Taylor. He led the league is each category of 332 carries, 1,811 yards, 18 touchdowns and 108.5 yards per game. Since then, he dealt with injuries in the two following seasons, limiting him to 18 combined starts in 2023-2024. Last season, Taylor was back healthy and while starting 13 games, he racked up 1,431 yards and 11 touchdowns. Taylor has never averaged less than 4.4 yards per carry in five NFL seasons.
Many questions surround this Colts offense, but they do have a lot of quality options. Daniel Jones does not blow me away, but with his weapons to manage, the Colts may do okay with Shane Steichen running this offense. I feel very comfortable with Jonathan Taylor leading the run game this year and I project that he will have a mighty season of high usage over 300 carries. Taylor is my longshot pick to finish as RB1.
Who to Draft at ADP
I am quite big on both of these running backs this year. I would comfortably draft either of them in the second round. Ultimately, I do think that Taylor is a better runner and despite a worse offense, he may have more carries. The Colts will be run-first while the Packers are more balanced.
I would truly leave this pick to personal preference and upside. In my own personal preference, I would rather go with Jonathan Taylor based on pure upside. I do think that Taylor can finish as RB1 in a range of outcomes, where it is less likely for Josh Jacobs to do so. I also run by the mantra — when in doubt, draft the better player. Both of these guys are elite running backs, but I for sure think that Jonathan Taylor is better. I think most people would agree with that.
Draft Jonathan Taylor over Josh Jacobs as a Mid-2nd Round Pick