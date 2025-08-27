The Perfect Fantasy Mock Draft From Pick 7 Featuring CeeDee Lamb And Jonathan Taylor
If you are still cramming for your fantasy football draft, we have got you covered. This past week our Fantasy On SI team has released many mock draft breakdowns. Today, I am going to break down a mock draft from the 7th overall position. The format is going to be a 12-Team PPR Snake Draft. Personally, I love stacked picks at the beginning or end of rounds, but we can work with spacing as well, which is what you get at 7th overall. Shall we draft?
1.07 - CeeDee Lamb
His ADP is round around 7th overall currently. It is very possible that CeeDee Lamb is off the board by now, but if he is here, I am taking him immediately. The Cobwoys are going to pass as much as any team in 2025. If Lamb is gone, I will go with Malik Nabers and his massive target share.
2.06 - Jonathan Taylor
I believe there to be a lot of depth at the wide receiver position, so I do not need to go back-to-back wide receiver in this PPR draft. Jonathan Taylor finished last season is a massive way with four-straight 100 yard games. This includes a 177 -Yard and 218-Yard, 3TD game.
3.07 - Omarion Hampton
Omarion Hampton is surely a ROTY candidate. He is a versatile, fantastic running back that John Harbaugh was more than happy to invest in. Forget Najee Harris, this run game belongs to the rookie.
4.06 - Xavier Worthy
Rashee Rice has just been suspended for the first six games of the season. Worthy has a current ADP of 58th, or so, but this skyrockets given the Rice news. Worthy is now the WR1 on the Chiefs and he must be drafted accordingly as a top-15 receiver. Even when Rashee Rice comes back, he will have a ramp up as Xavier Worthy will be thriving.
5.06 - Tetairoa McMillan
The Panthers just traded Adam Thielen to the Vikings, even further clearing the path to WR1 for Tetairoa McMillan. He is a top-ten draft pick with tremendous natural skill. Bryce Young finishes the final stretch of last season as a top-ten quarterback. Dave Canales will have these guys rolling.
6.07 - Baker Mayfield
Previously, I would have rather waited until round seven to consider Baker Mayfield, but Chris Godwin just cleared his physical. This appears that Godwin may play sooner than later, even deepening this receiver room with especial need after Jalen McMillan is now slated to miss a lot of time. The Buccaneers should absolutely be a top-five NFL offense. Mayfield could be a top-three quarterback in fantasy.
7.06 - Mark Andrews
In this particular mock draft, Mark Andrews feel to round seven. His current ADP is around the turn of round seven. Despite a very slow start to the season, Andrews looked like his old self as the season came down the ending stretch. Andrews managed 11 touchdowns while basically being available 2/3rds of the season. South of age 30, he has still got TE1 potential.
8.07 - Matthew Golden
The WR1 on a Matt LaFleur Packers offense. That is all you need to know. No one has been clear-cut since Davante Adams, but if the Packers have another weapon, which I believe that they do, Golden is among the most undervalued fantasy options.
9.06 - Zach Charbonnet
Fantasy football has a lot of great handcuffs in 2025. Why not take one? Especially, one that will play a lot even as the depth chart backup. Klint Kubiak is going to pound the rock, and Charbonnet is explosive. He is a FLEX option even with 10-12 touches per game.
10.7 - Austin Ekeler
The people want Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but they forget that Austin Ekeler is the starter in Washington. As he falls, I will invest in him as the RB1 for a thriving offense. He may see reduced workload, but if you want to flip the script on handcuffs, if JCM or Chris Rodriguez get hurt, the workload is great here.
11.6 - Dak Prescott
In the chance that the Buccaneers struggle with their new offensive coordinator (which I highly doubt), we are getting a potential league leader in passing yards in the 11th round.
12.7 - Chiefs D/ST
Many things are for sure, death taxes, and a Steve Spagnuolo defense. He always finds a way to make his defense elite. I will invest in that man.
13.6 - Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Well, either him or Austin Ekeler will have value. I will handcuff a handcuff. Why not? It is round 13 and I will be dropping players anyway. Why not chase a value stack?
14.7 - Ka'imi Fairbairn
The Texans kicker has only one season where he missed more than 3 field goals. That is less than one miss per month. Last year, he made thirteen field goals from 50+ yards.
Player
Position
Round
Baker Mayfield
QB
6
Jonathan Taylor
RB
2
Omarion Hampton
RB
3
CeeDee Lamb
WR
1
Xavier Worthy
WR
4
Mark Andrews
TE
7
Tetairoa McMillan
FLEX
5
Chiefs
D/ST
12
Ka'imi Fairbairn
K
14
Matthew Golden
BENCH
8
Zach Charbonnet
BENCH
9
Austin Ekeler
BENCH
10
Dak Prescott
BENCH
11
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
BENCH
13