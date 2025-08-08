Marvin Harrison Jr & Four More Top Fantasy Football Best Ball Value Picks
Best Ball Leagues are compared best to gambling. I go into the casino and I put all my money on a few roulette numbers. I am aiming to hit in a boom or bust. In best ball leagues, you are aiming to draft a team that will go big or go home.
The object of best ball leagues is that you show up, draft a team, and forget it. You will not make trades, you will not claim players off waivers. You have one team, and the computer will set your best possible lineup each week based on how your players perform. Bench is not a thing.
The Strategy
A few items are going to be important when drafting your team. You need depth at each position. Players will get hurt, and since you cannot replace anyone, there must be viable backups that will fill the spot. Do not run empty anywhere.
Boom or bust is the strategy. Do not go for a safe pick. A solid 10-15 points a week will not win your league. You are shooting for players than can pop for 20, 30, 40 points in any given week.
Given this strategy, the fantasy realm offers for many high upside players. Here are my top targets at each position.
Quarterback
Patrick Mahomes - As the QB8, Mahomes has tremendous upside. He his arguably the best passer of the ball in the NFL and now plays with his best receiving core in years. Should Mahomes get back to his running ways, he can easily record 4500 yards in the air with 300 on the ground, and a lot of touchdowns. He is the only QB with QB1 potential outside Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts.
Running Back
Josh Jacobs - He had 300 rushes last season with his added pass-catching ability. I have been vocal that Jacobs has Top-3 RB potential and, to be quite honest, RB1 is possible. Josh Jacobs is going to maintain his workload and any given week he is capable for 2-3 touchdowns and 150 all purpose yards. Let LaFleur cook.
Wide Receiver
Marvin Harrison Jr - He is the lowest ranked player that can have multiple 100-yard, multi-touchdown games. Kyler Murray failed to stay on the same page as Harrison last season, but even so they managed multiple great outputs. The combo had three games of 10+ targets and two of 100+ yards. Marvin Harrison is really good and his highlight tape shows. A player of his talent can easily have multiple Chase-Jefferson-Esque games. A sophomore breakout is extremely probable.
Tight End
Tyler Warren - He is going to a prime option in this Colts offense. They will make things easy and thus drawing up a ton of screens and short passes to Warren. Even if Anthony Richardson and/or Daniel Jones struggle, they will still feed Tyler Warren. In their preseason debut, they threw to Warren with purpose. I believe that this will translate to the season and he can be among the highest targeted tight ends in football, red zone included.
D/ST
Vikings - They led the NFL in a wide margin with 24 interceptions last season. Per the football power index, they are the NFL's number two defense. The Vikings also marked 4th in the NFL in total sacks (49). They should only get better with Brian Flores are their DC. They are DST5 in most rankings, but they were very may become DST1.
Kicker
This position is more subjective to many different factors. Opponent and weather are very important. I would rather have a mid-tier kicker versus a terrible defense in a dome than Brandon Aubrey against the Eagles in the snow or rain. I would make sure to draft two or even three kickers, depending on roster availability.