TreVeyon Henderson Rises, RJ Harvey Falls In This Rookie Running Back Stock Watch
Training camp and preseason can be a volatile time for rookies. Their value can see huge jumps with one big run or a massive dip with one bad report. We are here with our latest updates on our rookie running back stock watch.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Jeanty's stock had nowhere to really go after he was drafted. It was already so high that it's easy to forget that he's even one of these rookie rushers. Not much has changed for him since being drafted. He's still expected to be an RB1.
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
Hampton has seen his stock steadily climbing since Najee Harris injured his eye in a July 4 fireworks accident. The return of Harris to practice has done nothing to stop his momentum.
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
The preseason has been good to Henderson. Two outstanding performances have skyrocketed his value, much to the dismay of fantasy owners who were already all-in on him and now have to pay up.
RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
Harvey has cooled off a bit in August after being a fantasy darling for most of the summer. First, he was listed as the RB5 on the Denver Broncos' first official depth chart, and it became clear at the very least he'll be splitting work with JK Dobbins to start the season. Reports have also surfaced that he's struggled mightily in pass protection, which has raised concerns. The hype has come down to where it should have been all along.
Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Johnson's value has remained stable since the day he was drafted. Everyone has known what to expect from him since the Steelers selected him, and nothing has changed. He's Najee Harris's replacement.
Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
Judkins saw a big boost last week when he was cleared of charges from his domestic violence arrest earlier in the offseason. However, if he doesn't sign his rookie deal soon, his stock could start dropping again.
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
Skattebo returned to practice this week after missing time with a hamstring injury. He is getting back to where he was pre-injury, with fantasy owners picking their guy between the rookie and Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys
All things considered, it hasn't been a good offseason for Blue. He's been accused of being lazy, he's done nothing to separate himself, and he's banged up. The good news is, his competition in Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, and it will take very little for fantasy owners to move off of either of them. Blue has seen his stock dip a bit, but nearly as much as it would have if there were any other decent running backs on the Dallas Cowboys.
Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
Tuten's stock is still stable as fantasy owners try to guess whether they should draft him, Travis Etienne, or Tank Bigsby. We'd suggest none of the above.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
With Judkins' stock rising, Sampson's is falling. However, if things don't go well for Judkins in the coming days, fantasy owners could once again reverse course.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
JCM is the man of the hour. After creating buzz in training camp and looking electric in the preseason, the Commanders are now openly looking to trade or even cut Brian Robinson Jr., presumably because JCM made him expendable. He and Henderson have seen the biggest spikes in value this preseason.
DJ Giddens, Indianapolis Colts
It's looking like Giddens is establishing himself as the RB2 and handcuff to own behind Jonathan Taylor. With JT on the roster, his value is capped barring an injury, but he's carving out a role on the team.
Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
Injuries to Alexander Mattison and De'Von Achane have suddenly piqued some intrigue with the OG. The Injury to Mattison gives him potential standalone value alongside a healthy Achane, while the injury to Achane makes him a potential Week 1 flex candidate.
Kyle Monanagi, Chicago Bears
This is another back whose stock has stayed put. People still like the talent, but not much has changed for the rookie. He's still competing with Roschon Johnson for the RB2 role in Chicago.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
It sounds like Marks is fading and is in danger of not making the Texans roster if Joe Mixon comes back healthy. Even with Mixon out, Dameon Pierce and Nick Chubb are battling for RB1 duties while Dare Ogunbowale looks locked in as the primary pass-catcher.
Jarquez Hunter, Los Angeles Rams
Hunter has seen his stock fall since Kyren Williams signed his new contract. He is now viewed as little more than a handcuff to a bell-cow back.
Brashard Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
The excitement for Smith has faded as Pacheco has once again separated himself as the clear RB1 in Kansas City.
Tahj Brooks, Cincinnati Bengals
The release of Zack Moss raised Brooks' stock a bit, but he's still not viewed as anything more than a handcuff to Chase Brown.
Devin Neal, New Orleans Saints
Neal continues to compete with Kendre Miller for early-down work in New Orleans to complement Alvin Kamara. The value of the role may be holding down his stock more than anything else.