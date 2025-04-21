Fantasy Football Studs & Duds From 2024 NFL Draft (Round 2)
The best football minds and coaching staffs prepare for NFL drafts each season. The incoming player pool is extremely large, with 25 starting positions to consider (I included place kicker, punter, and long snapper). At the same time, each franchise is moving in different directions – on the doorstep of the postseason, a Super Bowl contender, or in rebuild mode. I wanted to look at last year's draft class and see how each player performed at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.
There were 20 defensive and 12 offensive players drafted in the second round in 2024.
2024 NFL Draft Round 2 Positional Breakdown:
RB (1)
WR (4
TE (1)
OT (4)
C (2)
Edge (2)
DT (7)
LB (1)
S (3)
CB (7)
2024 NFL Draft Round 2 Running Backs
Jonathan Brooks (2.14), CAR – Injuries crushed the value of Brooks. He missed the opening 10 games with his slow recovery from a torn ACL. After three low-touch games (9/22 with three catches for 23 yards), the Panthers lost him for the remainder of the season after he reinjured his right knee, which required a second surgery.
2024 NFL Draft Round 2 Wide Receivers
Keon Coleman (2.1), BUF – The chemistry between Coleman and Josh Allen wasn’t good, highlighted by his low catch rate (50.9). He finished with 29 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns on 57 targets. His long-term outlook is promising, but his production was well behind the next wide receiver off the board.
Ladd McConkey (2.2), LAC – The Chargers drafted the third-best rookie wide receiver despite choosing the ninth option. McConkey caught 82 of his 112 targets for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns, with one missed game. In the postseason, he gave Los Angeles two excellent showings (5/95 and 9/197/1).
Ja’Lynn Polk (2.5), NE – The Patriots tried to give their new rookie franchise quarterback an upside wideout in last year’s draft. Over the first five weeks, Polk caught only nine of his 19 targets for 74 yards and a touchdown, leading to fewer snaps and chances (3/13/1 on 14 targets) over New England’s final 12 games. He missed two games with a concussion and a shoulder injury. Polk is trending toward a bust selection based on his catch rate (36.4).
Adonai Mitchell (2.20), IND – After inserting the rookie class of wideouts in my first run of my projections, without researching them, I had Mitchell predicted for a minimal opportunity (8/90) in his rookie season due to the Colts having three viable wide receivers on their depth chart. He finished the year with only 23 catches for 312 yards on 55 targets (41.8% catch rate), which was below my final projections (31/468/3).
2024 NFL Draft Round 2 Tight Ends
Ben Sinnott (2.21), WAS – With Zach Ertz still having something left in his catching tank, Sinnott only had five catches for 28 yards and one touchdown on five targets. The Commanders had him on the field for 43.8% of their play.
More Fantasy Football News:
Fantasy Football Studs & Duds From Last Year's Draft Class (Round 1)
REPORT: Denver Broncos Considering A Trade Up For This Fantasy Football Stud
2025 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Hunter To Cleveland, Dart Falls Out Of Round 1