REPORT: Denver Broncos Considering A Trade Up For This Fantasy Football Stud
The Denver Broncos shocked the world in Sean Payton’s debut season as the franchise’s head coach. After selecting Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft and rolling out the rookie as the team’s starter, Denver rallied to a 10-7 record and earned a postseason berth. However, the club was eliminated by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round, crushing their Super Bowl dreams.
Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Broncos own the No. 20 pick. The franchise has been heavily linked to North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton, which makes a ton of sense given their lack of talent in the backfield. Javonte Williams is now in Denver and the team’s top two rushers are Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime. Denver’s running game isn’t going to succeed unless they find an upgrade. In my latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft, Denver addressed the biggest hole on their roster by selecting the former Tar Hell.
The Broncos could consider a wide receiver here, but with the emergence of Marvin Mims Jr. and Troy Franklin at the end of the 2024 season, on top of Courtland Sutton and newly-acquired tight end Evan Engram, their passing game appears solid. However, the backfield remains a concern, with Jaleel McLaughlin currently listed as the RB1. To address this, the Broncos will select North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton in the first round. Hampton ran a 4.47 40-yard dash and is a dynamic runner with excellent vision, strong pass protection skills, and the ability to make an impact in space.
However, with the recent rumors swirling around the NFL, Denver could move up to grab the top running back in this year’s draft class in Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty.
Denver boasted the No. 1 offensive line in all of football last season according to Pro Football Network (A+ - 99.5). This would be a dream scenario for Jeanty and his fantasy football managers alike. Senior Fantasy Expert Shawn Childs had this to say about Jeanty:
Jeanty led the nation in two rushing categories (rushing attempts – 374 and rushing yards – 2,601) while finishing second in rushing touchdowns (29 – 32 TDs by QB Bryson Daily). He gained an impressive 7.0 yards per carry. The previous year, he was more active catching the ball (43/569/5 – 13.2 yards per catch). Jeanty gained over 100 yards rushing in every game last season while reaching the 200 combined-yard plateau in seven matchups.
With the ball in his hands, Jeanty is the definition of a “Pinball Wizard.” He bounces off defenders in the trash at the line of scrimmage with an uncanny knack for balance and leverage. His vision sets him apart from the running back pool while having the acceleration, quickness, and speed to turn a small crease into back-breaking plays.
If Jeanty lands in Denver, he could be a top-five fantasy football running back in his rookie season. This is a situation to monitor in both redraft and Dynasty formats.
More Fantasy Football News:
2025 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Hunter To Cleveland, Dart Falls Out Of Round 1
New York Jets To Extend Garrett Wilson: Fantasy Football Impact
Saquon Barkley 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions