2025 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Hunter To Cleveland, Dart Falls Out Of Round 1
The 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory. While Cam Ward appears to be a near-lock for the No. 1 overall pick, the direction of the draft beyond that remains wide open. From franchise-altering trades to high-upside skill-position prospects, this mock draft explores how all 32 first-round selections could unfold—and what each move means for both the NFL and the fantasy football landscape.
1. Tennessee Titans: QB Cam Ward, Miami
The suspense is over: all signs point to the Tennessee Titans selecting Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ward appears to acknowledge the inevitability, recently naming future teammates Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley as the top players at their respective positions. With this pick, the Titans can reset the franchise and move on from the disappointing Will Levis era by bringing in a pro-ready quarterback whose dual-threat skill set promises to elevate the offense for years to come. While Ward may not deliver QB1 production in redraft formats as a rookie, he holds strong value in Dynasty and SuperFlex leagues.
2. Cleveland Browns: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
The Browns are still feeling the effects of their significant investment in Deshaun Watson, and while quarterback remains a need, there are few standout options in this year’s class beyond Cam Ward. Pairing linebacker Abdul Carter with Myles Garrett would create a formidable front, but Cleveland opts instead to select the most dynamic talent available in two-way standout Travis Hunter. Whether contributing on offense, defense, or both, Hunter projects to make an immediate and meaningful impact. Fantasy football fans will be salivating over the rookie if Kevin Stefanski opts to place Hunter primarily on offense, though the high-stakes community is clearly unsure if that will happen considering his current ADP ranks behind other rookie wideouts such as Tetairoa McMillan, Matthew Golden, and Emeka Egbuka.
3. New York Giants: EDGE Abdul Carter, New York Giants
The Giants would undoubtedly seize the opportunity to draft either Cam Ward or Travis Hunter if one were to unexpectedly fall to No. 3 overall. However, with both players likely off the board in the first two picks, New York is expected to pivot and select the top talent available.
While the team already boasts an elite edge-rushing duo in Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, Abdul Carter's raw athleticism and disruptive upside make him too promising to pass up—even if edge isn’t an immediate need. The Giants’ most successful eras, including their recent Super Bowl victories, were anchored by dominant defensive line play. Carter has the potential to become a cornerstone piece, redefining Big Blue’s defensive identity and helping return the franchise to playoff contention. Should the front office view three premier edge rushers as a surplus, trading Thibodeaux for additional draft assets remains a viable option.
4. New England Patriots: OL Will Campbell, LSU
If Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are off the board, the Patriots will likely explore trade-down options to add draft capital. However, with a sharp drop in elite talent after the top three picks, finding a willing trade partner may prove difficult.
In that case, selecting a cornerstone offensive lineman to protect Drake Maye becomes the logical move, and LSU’s Will Campbell fits the bill. While he may not be a perennial All-Pro, Campbell’s high floor, refined technique, and Day 1 readiness give him the edge over Missouri’s Armand Membou. Wide receiver depth can be addressed later, but protecting their franchise quarterback is the clear priority.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: DL Mason Graham, Michigan
This is where things get slightly interesting. While I would love to see the Jags trade Travis Etienne and select Ashton Jeanty, ultimately, I anticipate Michigan’s Mason Graham to come off the board with the No. 5 pick. The interior defense is one of Jacksonville’s biggest needs and given the regime change in the Jaguars’ front office, Graham is the safest selection. You know what you are getting with him and pairing him with Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen could result in a dominant defensive line.
6. Las Vegas Raiders: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
Jeanty is favored to go to Vegas and although I don’t agree with selecting a running back within the top 10 picks, this kid out of Boise State is the real deal and is going to be a fantasy football force for years to come. Las Vegas is in need of a consistent, dependable playmaker to move the chains. While the overall depth at the position allows for value later, his versatile and explosive skill set makes him a strong candidate for an immediate impact in a featured role.
7. New York Jets: OL Armand Membou, Missouri
The Jets have moved on from Aaron Rodgers to Justin Fields, a quarterback known for taking a high number of sacks. To help address that, New York selects Missouri’s Armand Membou, one of the top offensive linemen in this class. With a steep drop-off in talent after Will Campbell and Membou, the Jets make a smart investment in a durable protector who can anchor the line and create running lanes for years to come. They may be tempted to snag Tyler Warren but ultimately they go with the sure-thing lineman.
8. Carolina Panthers: EDGE Jalon Walker, Georgia
Carolina has several viable options at this point in the draft, with needs on both sides of the ball. While adding weapons around Bryce Young remains a priority, the defense also struggled in 2024. Georgia’s Jalon Walker brings the versatility and explosiveness to upgrade the second level—offering value as both an off-ball linebacker and situational pass rusher. After trading Brian Burns to the New York Giants prior to the 2024 season, Walker is a logical, high-upside pick.
9. New Orleans Saints: QB Shedeur Sanders, New Orleans Saints
Sanders’ draft stock has taken a hit in recent weeks, with some analysts projecting a slide outside the top 10—or even out of the first round entirely. However, the New Orleans Saints could present a strong landing spot, given their long-standing need for a true franchise quarterback since the departure of Drew Brees. While Derek Carr remains the current starter, his best days appear behind him, and Sanders has the potential to take over before the end of the 2025 season. And now with a potential injury that could require surgery, Sanders could take over even sooner. It doesn’t hurt that the Saints already have Deion’s blessing. I’m not in love with Sanders’ potential but I can’t deny that this could be a dream landing spot for the young gun slinger with Alvin Kamara in the backfield and Chris Olave and Rasheed Shaheed lining up at the wide receiver position.
10. Indianapolis Colts (Via Trade From Chicago Bears): TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
In the one and only trade in this mock draft, the Colts move up a few spots to get their guy and land the top tight end on the board in Penn State’s Tyler Warren. A versatile and physically imposing talent, Warren consistently generates mismatches and would offer Anthony Richardson (or Daniel Jones) a dependable safety valve while elevating the overall potency of the passing attack. With limited competition on the depth chart, Warren could emerge as a starter on Day 1 and deliver TE2 numbers in his rookie season.
11. San Francisco 49ers: OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
The 49ers began the 2024 season as Super Bowl favorites, but injuries and the loss of key players have drastically altered the team’s outlook. Reinforcing the offensive line is now a top priority, and Kelvin Banks Jr. emerges as a natural successor to All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams. A three-year starter at Texas, Banks brings elite footwork, physicality, and the flexibility to play multiple positions along the line—aside from center—making him a cornerstone addition for a San Francisco offense in need of renewed stability.
12. Dallas Cowboys: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
McMillan has been a fairly polarizing prospect but in recent days, it’s becoming more apparent that the Dallas Cowboys are seriously considering him with the No. 12 pick. Dallas could opt to reach for a running back but instead I expect them to snag the top wide receiver in this year’s draft class to play alongside CeeDee Lamb. Though McMillan is still polishing his skill set, his towering frame and expansive catch radius pose a significant challenge for defenders—particularly in the red zone, where his physical tools make him a premium target. Don’t be surprised if this kid delivers fantasy fireworks and becomes a touchdown machine in a reenergized Dallas offense.
13. Miami Dolphins: CB Jahdae Baron, Texas
Miami could use an upgrade in their secondary, especially with rumors circulating about a potential Jalen Ramsey trade. While they could also opt for Michigan’s Will Johnson, ultimately, Baron’s versatility gives him the edge.
14. Chicago Bears (Via Trade From Indianapolis Colts): EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
After moving back in the draft, the Bears miss out on a premier offensive lineman. Instead of reaching for a positional need to give Caleb Williams more protection or another weapon in the passing game, Chicago beefs up the defense with Texas A&M standout Shemar Stewart. After allowing the fifth-most rushing yards per game, Stewart can help bring pressure from the edge as well as up the middle. Not to mention, he’s got a big motor and can get after the quarterback.
15. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Mykell Williams, Georgia
Williams is one of the best edge rushers in this year’s draft class and would help Atlanta address a glaring hole on the roster. Despite being limited by injury in 2024, Williams was incredible down the stretch and has huge upside heading into 2025.
16. Arizona Cardinals: CB Will Johnson, Michigan
Derrick Harmon will be considered here but ultimately, Will Johnson’s upside is too high to pass up with the 16th pick. While cornerback isn’t Arizona’s most pressing need, Johnson can serve as a true shutdown cornerback, something that all NFL teams covet.
17. Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Mike Green, Marshall
Now that the Bengals seem to have Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Ja’Marr Chase locked up for the long haul, Trey Hendrickson could be on his way out. Even if Cincinnati finds a way to retain the veteran, Hendrickson isn’t getting any younger. For that reason, the Bengals will fortify their pass rush by selecting the nation’s sack leader in Marshall’s Mike Green. While he may need some time to develop, his pass-rushing prowess is already elite.
18. Seattle Seahawks: OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
The Seahawks need help up front and Zubel’s versatility and ability to line up anywhere on the offensive line will prove to be valuable in the NFL. He has multiple years of experience and provides the interior of the line with a massive upgrade. Not to mention, Zubel’s athleticism and quick feet are a perfect fit for Klint Kubiak’s zone scheme.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Linebacker continues to be a critical need for the Buccaneers, and with this pick, they land the top prospect at the position in this year’s draft. Campbell is an excellent fit for Todd Bowles’ defensive scheme, offering a rare combination of size, speed, and instincts as an off-ball linebacker with the potential to anchor the unit for years. With Lavonte David nearing the end of his career, Campbell is the ideal replacement for the Bucs.
20. Denver Broncos: RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
The Broncos could consider a wide receiver here, but with the emergence of Marvin Mims Jr. and Troy Franklin at the end of the 2024 season, on top of Courtland Sutton and newly-acquired tight end Evan Engram, their passing game appears solid. However, the backfield remains a concern, with Jaleel McLaughlin currently listed as the RB1. To address this, the Broncos will select North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton in the first round. Hampton ran a 4.47 40-yard dash and is a dynamic runner with excellent vision, strong pass protection skills, and the ability to make an impact in space.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: DL Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Pittsburgh has always valued defense more than offense and given the fact that Cam Heyward doesn’t have much time left in his career, Oregon’s Derrick Harmon is too perfect of a fit to pass on. His physicality and work ethic scream Steel City.
22. Los Angeles Chargers: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
Jim Harbaugh coached Loveland at Michigan and given Los Angeles’ need for playmakers in the passing game, this pick makes too much sense. The Chargers’ offense was thoroughly outmatched in their postseason defeat against the Houston Texans. Beyond Ladd McConkey, the passing attack struggled to generate consistent production, exposing a glaring lack of playmakers. Loveland may struggle in his rookie year due to the presence of Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin but he makes for an intriguing prospect in Dynasty leagues.
23. Green Bay Packers: CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
I would love to see the Packers draft a wide receiver here, but I suspect they’ll wait until Day 2 to add another playmaker for Jordan Love. Instead, they focus on the secondary by securing a top-tier defensive back. With Jaire Alexander’s future with the Packers in doubt due to ongoing health issues, the team is growing frustrated with his inability to stay on the field. Regardless of his status for the upcoming season, Green Bay needs to find a long-term solution at cornerback, which is why they select Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston.
24. Minnesota Vikings: S Malaki Starks, Georgia
The Vikings lost Cam Bynum to the Colts, and with Harrison Smith well past his prime, the need for a future playmaker in the secondary is clear. If Starks is available, his ball-hawking instincts, size, and speed make him an ideal fit in Minnesota. A dynamic and instinctive playmaker, Starks would be a strong addition to Brian Flores's defense, potentially serving as the successor to Smith.
25. Houston Texans: WR Matthew Golden, Texas
I’m not entirely sure that Golden will still be available but if he is, I expect the Texans to forego their plan to address the offensive line, instead opting to add an impact playmaker at the wide receiver position. The Texans lost Stefon Diggs to free agency and Tank Dell won’t play next season due to an injured knee so Golden should be in line for a starter’s role in his rookie season as the WR2 behind Nico Collins. I wouldn’t be shocked if he led all rookies in fantasy points in 2025.
26. Los Angeles Rams: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
The Rams lost their slot receiver, Cooper Kupp, and although they have an extremely talented tandem in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka could put this offense over the top. The Rams need to capitalize while Matthew Stafford is still competing at a high level and Egbuka’s presence would make this offense virtually impossible to stop. Not to mention, Adams is not a long-term solution so Egbuka would be the WR2 of the future.
27. Baltimore Ravens: DL Kenneth Grant, Michigan
Grant is a clear-cut Day 1 talent and the Ravens’ biggest holes on the roster are in the trenches. While I could see them targeting the offensive line, ultimately I expect them to land Michigan’s Kenneth Grant.
28. Detroit Lions: EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
Detroit is one of the most complete teams in the NFL but following Aidian Hutchinson’s injury last season, it became evident that the Lions needed another dominant pass rusher. Ezeiruaku would provide a spark for a team looking to win their first Super Bowl.
29. Washington Commanders: James Pierce Jr., Tennessee
The Commanders could opt to reach for a running back despite the presence of Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler, however, I expect them to address a defense that surrendered the third-most rushing yards per game. Losing Dante Fowler to the Dallas Cowboys opened up a big hole at the defensive end position so I expect them to snag Tennessee’s James Pierce.
30. Buffalo Bills: DL Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
Nolen brings explosiveness to the interior of a defensive line, especially in 4-3 setups. The Bills need to solidify their defensive line and improve at stopping the run so Nolen is the perfect fit late in the first round.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: OL Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon
Oregon’s Conerly Jr. is an athletic and quick player who thrives in pass protection. And what’s more important than protecting franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes?
32. Philadelphia Eagles: S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
The Eagles may opt for a defensive lineman or pass rusher but with a first-round talent such as Emmanwori still on the board, the Eagles will have no problem scooping him up to upgrade a secondary that struggled at times in 2024.
