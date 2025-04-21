Fantasy Football Studs & Duds From 2024 NFL Draft (Round 3)
The best football minds and coaching staffs prepare for NFL drafts each season. The incoming player pool is extremely large, with 25 starting positions to consider (I included place kicker, punter, and long snapper). At the same time, each franchise is moving in different directions – on the doorstep of the postseason, a Super Bowl contender, or in rebuild mode. I wanted to look at last year's draft class and see how each player performed at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.
There were 17 defensive and 19 offensive players drafted in the third round in 2024.
2024 NFL Draft Round 3 Positional Breakdown:
RB (3)
WR (5)
TE (1)
OT (6)
OG (4)
Edge (3)
DT (2)
LB (6)
S (3)
CB (3)
2024 NFL Draft Round 3 Running Backs
Trey Benson (3.2), ARI – The Cardinals gave Benson only 69 touches in his rookie season across 13 games. He gained 350 yards with one touchdown and five catches while missing four games (illness and ankle issues).
Blake Corum (3.19), LAR – The thought of Corum helping fantasy teams in his rookie season never materialized. The Rams never gave him more than eight touches in a game, leading to 265 yards with no touchdowns and seven catches. His season ended before the postseason due to a forearm injury.
MarShawn Lloyd (3.25), GB – Lloyd is a third running back drafted in the third round in 2024, who didn’t help his franchise or the fantasy market. He was on the field for only 10 plays in Week 2 (6/15 with one catch for three yards). His missed time was due to multiple issues (hamstring, ankle, and appendix).
2024 NFL Draft Round 3 Wide Receivers
Malachi Corley (3.1), NYJ – Allen Lazard (37/530/6) ended up blocking Corley from a playable opportunity. He finished three catches for 16 yards and 16 yards. The Jets only had him on the field for 83 plays.
Jermaine Burton (3.16), CIN – The Bengals had Burton on the field for only 131 plays, leading to only four catches for 107 yards on 14 targets while not dealing with any injuries.
Roman Wilson (3.20), PIT – He opened the season with an ankle issue, followed by a hamstring issue in October, ending his year. Wilson didn’t have a target all year while stepping onto the field for five plays in one game.
Jalen McMillan (3.29), TB – There wasn’t much to McMillan’s outcomes (13/145/1 over 27 targets) over the Buccaneers' first 12 games. After an early November hamstring issue and Tampa losing Chris Godwin to a season-ending knee injury in Week 8, Baker Mayfield upped the usage of McMillian over the Bucs’ final six games (26/357/7 over 35 targets). His success makes him a winning draft selection in the third round in 2024.
Luke McCaffrey (3.37), WAS – Having the same last name as Christian McCaffrey suggested that his brother would be a more valuable part of the Commanders' receiving corps in his rookie season. Luke finished the year with 18 catches for 168 yards on 24 targets while being on the field for 456 plays (32.8%).
2024 NFL Draft Round 3 Tight Ends
Tip Reiman (3.18), ARI – With the talent, Trey McBride standing tall on the Cardinals’ depth chart at tight end, Reiman only had six catches for 37 yards on seven targets. He brought a blocking profile to the NFL, and Arizona did have him on the field for 450 plays (41.0%).
After the 34th selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, only Jalen McMillan helped fantasy teams through the three rounds of the draft.
Bucky Irving was an excellent selection by Tampa in the fourth round. Jaylen Wright, Ray Davis, and Braelon Allen flashed at times at running back in the same round.
More Fantasy Football News:
Fantasy Football Studs & Duds From 2024 NFL Draft (Round 2)
Fantasy Football Studs & Duds From Last Year's Draft Class (Round 1)
REPORT: Denver Broncos Considering A Trade Up For This Fantasy Football Stud