Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Draft Tyler Warren Over Colston Loveland
The top two tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft were Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland. In a bit of a surprise, Loveland came off the board first to the Chicago Bears, while Warren went soon after to the Indianapolis Colts. Both rookies now have very similar ADPs, but which one should you grab if you're on the clock and it's time to make a decision?
TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
ADP: TE10 Overall: 104.2
The Case For Warren
Warren was the top pass-catching tight end prospect in this rookie class and was considered by most to be the top tight end prospect overall. From what we've seen at training camp and in the preseason, he's an integral piece in the Colts' passing attack and has a legitimate chance to lead the team in targets this season or come close to it. The rookie has the skill set, draft capital, and has shown everything we've wanted to see this summer to make us believe that he should be a breakout star as a rookie. The most important factor is that he looks like the centerpiece of the offense in Indy.
The Case Against Warren
The case against Warren is the same case you can make against all the Colts' pass-catchers. The quarterback play has the potential to be disastrous. We would feel more comfortable with Daniel Jones under center, but he's far from great. It's also not close to being a lock that Anthony Richardson isn't the starter for the majority of the season. Richardson has made it a habit to drive down the fantasy value of his pass-catchers. If he ends up running the offense, no one is a safe option.
Warren is currently the TE11 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.
TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
ADP: TE11 Overall: 115.7
The Case For Loveland
The Bears targeted and selected Loveland as the first tight end in the draft. They obviously have a plan for him. It's also worth noting that Ben Johnson is now the head coach of the Chicago Bears, and he is the same man who turned Sam LaPorta into the TE1 overall in Detroit as a rookie. Dropping Loveland into that same offensive scheme could very well yield similar results.
The Case Against Loveland
There are a lot of mouths to feed in Chicago. This offense also features DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Cole Kmet, and D'Andre Swift. Caleb Williams hasn't proven he can sustain multiple fantasy pass-catchers or even that he's a good NFL quarterback yet. Having a questionable quarterback who has a ton of weapons to feed makes Loveland more risky than we'd prefer.
Loveland is currently the TE16 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.
The Verdict: Warren Vs. Loveland
We are going with Warren over Loveland despite the risk of having to deal with Richardson. I graded him out as the better tight end as a prospect, and his target share should be much larger in Indy than Loveland's will be in Chicago. He has the edge on both talent and opportunity. This is an easy choice for us between the two rookie tight ends.