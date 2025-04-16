Fantasy Football: Top Landing Spots For Nick Chubb
One of the biggest free agents still looking for a home during NFL free agency and ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft is Nick Chubb. Entering his age-29 season, Chubb is coming off an injury-shortened season in which he finished as the RB60 in PPR formats. However, the veteran believes he still has plenty left in the tank and took to social media to show where he’s at this offseason.
Perhaps analysts, fantasy football managers, and the Cleveland Browns themselves have been too quick to write him off. Squatting over 500 pounds is no easy feat.
In eight games last season, the former Brown produced 332 rushing yards on 102 carries (3.3 YPC - a career low), and three rushing touchdowns. He was virtually nonexistent in the passing game, corralling five receptions on 11 targets for 31 yards and one additional trip to the end zone. Chubb averaged 7.9 PPR points per game, 46th among all running backs.
The four-time Pro Bowler topped 1,000 rushing yards from 2019 to 2022 before injuries derailed his career. And he was just four yards short from making it five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons when he finished with 996 yards in his rookie season. Over his seven-year career in Cleveland, Chubb totaled 6,843 rushing yards on 1,340 carries (5.1 YPC) and 51 rushing touchdowns. He added 128 receptions for another 1,042 yards receiving and five touchdowns through the air.
With teams looking to add more running back depth in the NFL Draft, Chubb’s eventual landing spot will likely hinge on what each franchise does in Green Bay from April 24 to April 26. Let’s take a look at the top three landing spots that could restore Chubb’s value in fantasy football.
Top Fantasy Football Landing Spots For Nick Chubb
Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys brought in Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders after losing Rico Dowdle this offseason. Still, Dallas would be a solid landing spot for a veteran looking to join a competitive roster. Sanders had never lived up to his hype and Williams regressed in his fourth season with the Denver Broncos. In fact, Williams has never topped 1,000 rushing yards.
Chubb would bring a veteran presence to a Cowboys team looking to flip the script from last season. Although he may not ever be a true RB1 in the fantasy world again, he could be a solid early-down back with a healthy Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb still taking the league by storm. The Cowboys have an average offensive line but Chubb has the vision and patience to find the right holes in between the tackles. If the Cowboys forego a running back in this year’s draft, Chubb to Dallas makes a ton of sense and could deliver some solid fantasy value. Just don’t expect him to catch many passes. He’s far more valuable in standard leagues than PPR formats.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Could Chubb join the AFC North rival Steelers? Pittsburgh’s offense has a ton of question marks given hole at the quarterback position. Is Aaron Rodgers going to sign? Will they select Jaxson Dart in the 2025 NFL Draft? As of now, perennial backup Mason Rudolph is the club’s gun slinger and Jaylen Warren is the team’s top running back ahead of former Philadelphia Eagles Kenneth Gainwell, who they added in free agency. Warren and Gainwell are smaller, more shifty backs who thrive on obvious passing downs so Chubb could be the team’s top early-down and goal-line back. If the Steelers are able to land a trustworthy quarterback, this could be Chubb’s No. 1 landing spot. He could easily put up RB3 numbers in Pittsburgh’s offense after they acquired DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, assuming they sign Rodgers or add a talented rookie in the NFL Draft.
Denver Broncos
According to Pro Football Network, the Denver Broncos had the top offensive line unit in 2024. Denver boasted the top run block win rate in the entire league and running behind Ben Powers proved to be fruitful for Denver’s running backs. However, after losing Javonte Williams in free agency, Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin are the top two running backs on the current roster. That is bound to change before the season begins and Chubb would make an excellent addition to a club that shocked the world and made the postseason in Bo Nix’s rookie season.
While the Broncos have had their eye on Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton in this year’s NFL Draft, it’s possible that they opt to bring in Chubb who would easily slot in as the team’s top running back talent. Given what the Broncos did in 2024, Chubb could reach RB3 status in Mile High.
Honorable Mention: Las Vegas Raiders
Chubb may be entering the twilight of his career, but the right landing spot could still unlock meaningful fantasy value in 2025. Whether it’s in Dallas, Pittsburgh, Denver, or somewhere else entirely, Chubb has a path to early-down and goal-line work that could make him a useful RB3 or flex option. His receiving upside may be limited, but in the right offense with a strong offensive line and complementary passing attack, Chubb has the potential to rebound as a reliable veteran contributor.
