2025 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Tyler Warren, Tetairoa McMillan, Colston Loveland Rise
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Giants
- New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- Carolina Panthers
- New Orleans Saints
- Chicago Bears
- San Francisco 49ers
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Miami Dolphins
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
- Arizona Cardinals
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Denver Broncos
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Rams
- Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions
- Washington Commanders
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles
In the fifth edition of my 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the top five remain the same. However, some key skill-position players move up in the first round, highlighted by Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, Penn State’s Tyler Warren, and Michigan's Colston Loveland. Let’s dive in.
1. Tennessee Titans: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Although it’s possible that another quarterback-needy team could trade up to the No. 1 pick, it seems like all but a done deal that the Titans will stand pat and select Ward as their next franchise quarterback. Once the Titans canceled their private workout with Shedeur Sanders, it signaled to the rest of the league that Ward is their guy. Tennessee desperately needs to move on from Will Levis and Ward provides them with a dual-threat quarterback who is poised to make a big splash in the NFL.
2. Cleveland Browns: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
The Browns are still reeling after investing so much money in Deshaun Watson. They need a quarterback but outside of Ward, nobody in this year’s draft class truly stands out. Pairing Abdul Carter with Myles Garrett would certainly create a frightening defensive line but ultimately, Cleveland decides to take the best player in this year’s draft class in two-way superstar Travis Hunter. Whether Hunter plays on offense, defense, or both sides of the ball, he will make an immediate impact.
3. New York Giants: EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State
The Giants would undoubtedly jump at the chance to draft either Ward or Hunter should one unexpectedly slip to No. 3 overall. However, in the far more probable scenario where both are off the board within the first two picks, New York is expected to pivot and select the best talent available.
Despite already featuring a high-octane edge-rushing tandem in Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, the raw potential and game-wrecking ceiling of Carter make him an impossible prospect to pass up—even if he doesn't fill an immediate positional void. The Giants’ most triumphant eras, including their two most recent Super Bowl runs, were built upon dominant defensive line play. Carter could emerge as the foundational piece capable of revitalizing Big Blue’s identity and propelling the franchise back into contention in 2025 and beyond.
4. New England Patriots: OL Will Campbell, LSU
Assuming both Hunter and Carter are off the board, the Patriots are likely to explore trade-down scenarios in an effort to recoup additional draft capital. However, given the steep drop-off in elite talent following the No. 3 selection, it’s unlikely any suitor will meet New England’s asking price.
In that case, the logical pivot is to secure a cornerstone offensive lineman capable of anchoring the protection for Drake Maye—and LSU’s Will Campbell fits the mold. While he may not project as a perennial All-Pro, Campbell offers a high floor, polished technique, and Day 1 readiness that likely gives him the edge over Missouri’s Armand Membou. Expect the Patriots to address wide receiver depth in the mid-to-late rounds, but safeguarding their franchise signal-caller remains the top priority.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: DL Mason Graham, Michigan
While Jacksonville boasts a collection of serviceable contributors along its defensive front, the absence of a disruptive interior force remains a glaring void in the trenches. Enter Graham—a high-ceiling prospect whose 2024 season, though partially derailed by injury, still offered glimpses of the elite skill set that once vaulted him into the upper echelon of draft boards. His insertion alongside edge rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker could finally provide the Jaguars with the well-rounded, multifaceted pass-rush arsenal they've long sought to assemble.
6. Las Vegas Raiders: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
While selecting a running back this early might be considered a slight reach, Jeanty would undeniably elevate the Raiders’ offensive efficiency. Las Vegas is in need of a consistent, dependable playmaker to move the chains. Jeanty is widely regarded as the top running back in this class, and while the overall depth at the position allows for value later, his versatile and explosive skill set makes him a strong candidate for an immediate impact in a featured role.
7. New York Jets: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
While the Jets could reasonably consider fortifying their offensive line to safeguard newly-acquired quarterback Justin Fields, the more compelling route may involve bolstering their arsenal of playmakers. With Garrett Wilson shouldering a disproportionate share of the offensive burden and the departure of Tyler Conklin leaving a void at tight end, New York is primed to target a dynamic pass-catcher. Tyler Warren, a versatile and physically imposing talent, consistently generates mismatches and would offer Fields a dependable safety valve while elevating the overall potency of the passing attack.
8. Carolina Panthers: EDGE/LB Jalon Walker, Georgia
Carolina finds itself with no shortage of viable options at this stage of the draft, and addressing either side of the ball would be a justifiable course of action. While surrounding Bryce Young with additional offensive firepower remains a clear priority, the Panthers' defensive unit also underwhelmed throughout the 2024 campaign. Georgia's Jalon Walker offers the kind of versatility and explosiveness that could instantly elevate the second level of the defense—capable of contributing both as an off-ball linebacker and a situational pass rusher. With the void left by Brian Burns still unfilled following his trade to the Giants, Walker represents a logical and high-upside selection.
9. New Orleans Saints: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Sanders has seen his draft stock tank over the last week and while some analysts have him dropping out of the top 10 (and even the entire first round), I expect the New Orleans Saints to give him an opportunity. New Orleans has not had a true franchise quarterback since the days of Drew Brees and Derek Carr seems to be far past his prime. Although Sanders may not be a Day 1 starter, he could very well take over for Carr by the end of the 2025 season.
10. Chicago Bears: OL Armand Membou, Missouri
The Bears would love to land Ashton Jeanty but assuming they are unable to move up in the draft, they won’t hesitate to take Missouri’s Armand Membou with the No. 10 pick. Caleb Williams took a league-high 66 sacks in his rookie season (third-most in NFL history) and although the Bears have already begun to address the issue during free agency, Membou would be the final piece to a miraculous makeover to the unit up front.
11. San Francisco 49ers: OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
Oh, how the mighty have fallen. The 49ers entered the 2024 season as Super Bowl frontrunners, but a wave of injuries and the departure of key personnel have significantly reshaped the roster. Reinforcements along the offensive line have become a pressing need, and Kelvin Banks Jr. profiles as an ideal heir to All-Pro stalwart Trent Williams. A three-year starter at left tackle for Texas, Banks combines elite footwork and physicality with the versatility to play across the line—excluding center—making him a cornerstone-caliber addition for a San Francisco offense in need of stability up front.
12. Dallas Cowboys: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
The Cowboys need to give Dak Prescott another weapon in the passing game to complement CeeDee Lamb and McMillan could be the ideal fit. While McMillan may still be refining his game, his towering frame and massive catch radius present a unique challenge for defenders—especially near the goal line, where his physical traits make him a high-value target.
13. Miami Dolphins: S Malaki Starks, Georgia
With Jevon Holland departing for the Giants in free agency, the Dolphins addressed the void by signing veteran reinforcements. However, adding Starks would provide them with a dynamic and versatile playmaker in the secondary—an adaptable chess piece capable of elevating their defensive backfield.
14. Indianapolis Colts: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
The Colts are the favorite to land Penn State’s Tyler Warren but with the consensus top tight end off the board, Indy pivots to Michigan’s Colston Loveland. Regardless of who assumes quarterback duties for the Colts in 2025 and beyond (Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones, or someone else entirely), the offense would benefit immensely from a versatile tight end capable of stretching the field and generating mismatches against opposing defenders. Loveland has the prototypical blend of size and athletic explosiveness to serve as a multidimensional threat across all levels of the defense.
15. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Mykell Williams, Georgia
Williams is one of the best edge rushers in this year’s draft class and would help Atlanta address a glaring hole on the roster. Despite being limited by injury in 2024, Williams was incredible down the stretch and has huge upside heading into 2025.
16. Arizona Cardinals: WR Matthew Golden, Texas
With Kyler Murray under center and Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride catching passes, the Cards may be one piece away from an absolutely ferocious passing attack. Enter former Longhorns wideout Matthew Golden, whose speed and route-running chops would make him a big-play magnet.
17. Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
Now that the Bengals seem to have Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Ja’Marr Chase locked up for the long haul, Trey Hendrickson could be on his way out. Even if Cincinnati finds a way to retain the veteran, Hendrickson isn’t getting any younger. For that reason, the Bengals will fortify their pass rush by selecting Shemar Stewart out of Texas A&M.
18. Seattle Seahawks: OL Grey Zubel, North Dakota State
The Seahawks need help up front and Zubel’s versatility and ability to line up anywhere on the offensive line will prove to be valuable in the NFL. He has multiple years of experience and provides the interior of the line with a massive upgrade. Not to mention, Zubel’s athleticism and quick feet are a perfect fit for Klint Kubiak’s zone scheme.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Linebacker remains a pressing need for the Buccaneers, and with this selection, they secure the premier prospect at the position in this year’s draft. Campbell projects as an ideal fit within Todd Bowles’ defensive scheme, offering a rare blend of size, speed, and instincts as an off-ball linebacker with the potential to anchor the unit for years to come. Given that Lavonte David could be hanging his cleats up pretty soon, Campbell is the perfect fit for the Bucs.
20. Denver Broncos: RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
The Broncos would love to see McMillan or Golden fall to them but assuming both wideouts are off the board, Denver pivots and addresses the offensive backfield. The Broncos’ passing attack exceeded expectations in 2024 under Bo Nix and with Omarion Hampton in the mix, this offense could become far more explosive than you might think. The former Tar Hell is extremely talented in between the tackles with great vision, solid pass protection skills, and is a monster once he gets the ball in space.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: DL Derrick Harmon, Oregon
In the majority of my previous mock drafts, the Steelers selected Jaxson Dart as their franchise quarterback. However, Pittsburgh has always valued defense more than offense and given the fact that Cam Heyward doesn’t have much time left in his career, Oregon’s Derrick Harmon is too perfect of a fit to pass on. His physicality and work ethic scream Steel City.
22. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
This is the highest I’ve had Egbuka going in any of my previous mocks but the Chargers are absolutely desperate to provide Justin Herbert with another over-the-top weapon. While I could see them moving up to select Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland due to their pressing need at tight end, a big-bodied receiver would still help tremendously.
The Chargers’ offense was thoroughly outmatched in their postseason defeat against the Houston Texans. Beyond Ladd McConkey, the passing attack struggled to generate consistent production, exposing a glaring lack of playmakers. Enter Egbuka who would step in as a Day 1 starter.
23. Green Bay Packers: CB Jahdae Baron, Texas
I would love to see the Packers take a wide receiver here but something tells me they will wait until Day 2 to give Jordan Love another playmaker. Instead, they target a defensive back who some believe is a top-10 prospect. Jaire Alexander's future with the Packers appears increasingly uncertain, as his ongoing health issues have raised significant concerns. The Green Bay front office seems increasingly frustrated by his inability to stay on the field, and regardless of whether he remains for another season, the team urgently requires a long-term solution at cornerback.
24. Minnesota Vikings: S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
The Vikes lost Cam Bynum to the Colts and Harrison Smith is well past his prime. If Emmanwori is still on the board, his ball-hawking instincts, size, and speed make him the ideal fit in Minnesota.
25. Houston Texans: OL Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon
Most analysts agree that the Texans are going to address the offensive line in the first round. Although Houston signed Cam Robinson and Trent Brown, neither are long-term solutions. Oregon’s Conerly Jr. is an athletic and quick player who thrives in pass protection. He could provide C.J. Stroud with a shield for years to come.
26. Los Angeles Rams: CB Will Johnson, Michigan
Outside of the linebacker position, cornerback is probably the Rams’ biggest need heading into the 2025 season. Ever since they traded Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles has missed the services of a true shutdown corner. Will Johnson, once viewed as a top-five prospect, would give the Rams just what they need as they look to win another Super Bowl while Matthew Stafford is still at the top of his game.
27. Baltimore Ravens: EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
The Ravens are in need of a true edge presence capable of generating consistent disruption in isolated matchups—an area where Ezeiruaku excels. He has exceptional balance and momentum when bending the edge, effortlessly slipping past offensive tackles to pressure the quarterback.
28. Detroit Lions: EDGE Mike Green, Marshall
This is the lowest I’ve had Green mocked and the Lions would be thrilled to land the nation’s sack leader this late in the first round. Detroit is one of the most complete teams in the NFL but following Aidian Hutchinson’s injury last season, it became evident that the Lions needed another dominant pass rusher. Green would provide a spark for a team looking to win their first Super Bowl.
29. Washington Commanders: CB Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina
Revel’s versatility and skillset as both a run stopper and man-to-man defender makes him one of the top cornerbacks in this year’s draft class. If not for a torn ACL in September, the East Carolina product would probably be a top-20 pick.
30. Buffalo Bills: CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
Hairston is a Day 1 talent and after losing Rasual Douglas in free agency, the Bills fill a big hole in their secondary.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: OL Josh Simmons, Ohio State
Simmons is one of the draft’s most puzzling prospects. His pre-injury tape flashed dominant traits against weaker competition, but his footwork and agility still reflect the ideal athletic makeup of a top-tier offensive tackle.
32. Philadelphia Eagles: DL Kenneth Grant, Michigan
It’s always a safe bet to assume that the Eagles will look to add talent to their defensive line. Grant possesses a rare blend of size and speed to help Philly’s defense continue wreaking havoc on opposing run games and quarterbacks.
More Fantasy Football News:
The Best And Funniest Fantasy Football & Dynasty Team Names In 2025
2025 Fantasy Football: Average Draft Positions (ADP) Pre NFL Draft
Fantasy Football: Veteran Running Backs Thrived In New Systems