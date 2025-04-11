The Best And Funniest Fantasy Football & Dynasty Team Names In 2025
There’s nothing more important than a good team name in fantasy football and dynasty football. Okay, perhaps that’s a bit of hyperbole. Roster construction, draft capital, and trade fleecing probably rank a bit higher. But make no mistake: a great team name is your franchise’s first impression, your digital battle flag, your clever calling card.
Nobody wants to lose to “Team 2” or “Team Matt.” Those names reek of auto-draft energy and idle managers who aren’t paying attention to the waiver wire. Fantasy football managers want to instill fear in their leaguemates and one of the best ways to do that is by formulating a witty or quirky name for your squad. Whether you draw inspiration from music (“Shake It Goff”), TV shows (“Better Call Hall”), or blockbuster films (“Dak To The Future”), a good team name adds character, personality, and just the right touch of unnecessary intimidation.
Personally, I believe the best team names should highlight a player on your roster. It’s one thing to name your squad “To Infinity and Bijan”—it’s another to do it while actually rostering Bijan Robinson. That’s synergy. That’s branding. That’s the stuff of champions.
So with that, let’s take a look at some of the top team names heading into the 2025 NFL season.
Top 100 Dynasty Fantasy Football Team Names:
- Sherlock Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes)
- Game Of Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes)
- Country Roads, Take Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes)
- Post Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes)
- Aiyukrazy (Brandon Aiyuk)
- To Infinity And Bijan (Bijan Robinson)
- Bed, Bath, & Bijan (Bijan Robinson)
- Pirates Of The CaribBijan (Bijan Robinson)
- Bijan With The Wind (Bijan Robinson)
- Bijan Mustard (Bijan Robinson)
- Dak To The Future (Dak Prescott)
- The Boys Are Dak In Town (Dak Prescott)
- Better Call Hall (Breece Hall)
- Breece’s Pieces (Breece Hall)
- Run CMC (Christian McCaffrey)
- Christian Mingle (Christian McCaffrey, Christian Kirk)
- Hurts So Good (Jalen Hurts)
- Ja'Marrvelous Mrs. Maisel (Ja’Marr Chase)
- Rhamondre 3000 (Rhamondre Stevenson)
- Citizen Kincaid (Dalton Kincaid)
- A B CeeDee (CeeDee Lamb)
- Silence Of The Lambs (CeeDee Lamb)
- Shake It Goff (Jared Goff)
- Nacua Matada (Puka Nacua)
- Like A Good Naber (Malik Nabers)
- Beautiful Day In The Naberhood (Malik Nabers)
- Loud & Stroud (C.J. Stroud)
- Hockenson Loogies (T.J. Hockenson)
- Hocktoberfest (T.J. Hockenson)
- How I Metcalf Your Mother (DK Metcalf)
- Etienne Phone Home (Travis Etienne)
- Tua Legit To Quit (Tua Tagovailoa)
- Tua Be or Not Tua Be (Tua Tagovailoa)
- LaPorta Potty (Sam LaPorta)
- That’s What Shaheed Said (Rasheed Shaheed)
- Penix Rising (Michael Penix Jr.)
- Zay My Name (Zay Flowers)
- The Bryce Is Right (Bryce Young)
- Forgive And Legette (Xavier Legette)
- Beg, Burrow, & Steal (Joe Burrow)
- Burrowito Bowl (Joe Burrow)
- Super Smash Burrows (Joe Burrow)
- In Da Chubb (Nick Chubb)
- Hot Chubb Time Machine (Nick Chubb)
- Red Solo Kupp (Cooper Kupp)
- Cooper Troopers (Cooper Kupp, Amari Cooper)
- Have Amari Christmas (Amari Cooper)
- Baby Back Gibbs (Jahymrr Gibbs)
- Jahmyr I Go Again (Jahymrr Gibbs)
- Never Gonna Gibbs You Up (Jahmyrr Gibbs)
- Amon Joy (Amon-Ra St. Brown)
- No Amon, No Cry (Amon-Ra St. Brown)
- Amon A Roll (Amon-Ra St. Brown)
- Diggs In A Blanket (Stefon Diggs)
- Mixon It Up (Joe Mixon)
- Get A-Rich Or Die Tryin’ (Anthony Richardson)
- Thomas The Tank Engine (Brian Thomas Jr.)
- Davante’s Inferno (Davante Adams)
- D Adams Family (Davante Adams)
- The Bowers That Be (Brock Bowers)
- Inglorious Staffords (Matthew Stafford)
- Reek And Destroy (Tyreek Hill)
- Achane Reaction (De’Von Achane)
- Achane In The Membrane (De’Von Achane)
- Addison In Wonderland (Jordan Addison)
- Maye The Force Be With You (Drake Maye)
- Olave Garden (Chris Olave)
- Lights, Kamara, Action (Alvin Kamara)
- Garrett Cake (Garrett Wilson)
- 24 Garrett Gold (Garrett Wilson)
- All Barkley, No Bite (Saquon Barkley)
- Oh Saquon You See (Saquon Barkley)
- Je Ne Saquon (Saquon Barkley)
- Smith & Wesson (DeVonta Smith)
- Slim Pickens (George Pickens)
- Finding Deebo (Deebo Samuel)
- Kittle League (George Kittle)
- Bottles Of Charbonett (Zach Charbonett)
- Bottles Of Jameson (Jameson Williams)
- I’m Sorry Ms. Jaxon (Jaxon Smith-Ngigba)
- Teenage Mutant Ngigba Turtles (Jaxon Smith-Ngigba)
- Mayfield Of Dreams (Baker Mayfield)
- Stairway To Evans (Mike Evans)
- The Pollard Express (Tony Pollard)
- A Waddle To Remember (Jayden Waddle)
- Tinker Taylor Soldier Spy (Jonathan Taylor)
- Dude Where’s Lamar? (Lamar Jackson)
- Kenneth Walker, Texas Ranger (Kenneth Walker)
- How I Kmet Your Mother (Cole Kmet)
- For Kyren Out Loud (Kyren Williams)
- Najee See Me, Najee Ya Don’t (Najee Harris)
- Henry Given Sunday (Derrick Henry)
- Drakes On A Plane (Drake London)
- Cobra Kyler (Kyler Murray)
- Jakobi-Wan Kenobi (Jakobi Meyers)
- Assassins Reed (Jayden Reed)
- Pitts & Giggles (Kyle Pitts)
- Purdy Fly For A White Guy (Brock Purdy)
- Rome Wasn’t Built In Odunze (Rome Odunze)
- Saved By The Dell (Tank Dell)
If you don’t see a team name related to any players on your roster, have no fear. We’ll be back later this offseason with more team names—including fresh puns for the incoming rookie class.
