Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season provided immediate clarity on backfield splits, goal-line usage, and unexpected workload distribution across the league. While unexpected volume spikes send fantasy managers rushing to the waiver wire, sudden usage dips for star running backs can trigger early-season panic. Dissecting snap counts, high-value touches, and game flow determines whether these five key Week 1 running back statistical anomalies represent sustainable long-term trends or classic early-season illusions.

Let's look at three surprising volume risers and two underperforming backs to see where the real fantasy value lies heading into Week 2.

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) runs the ball against Philadelphia Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba (24) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

Week 1 Line: 16 carries, 63 rushing yards, 1 TD, 1 target (1 reception, -7 yards)

16 carries, 63 rushing yards, 1 TD, 1 target (1 reception, -7 yards) Usage Profile: 59.3% carry share, primary goal-line option

Jacory Croskey-Merritt made immediate noise in Washington's season opener, establishing himself as the focal point of the ground attack. Operating with impressive vision and downhill power, Croskey-Merritt controlled green-zone opportunities and earned 16 rushing attempts, capping his performance with a one-yard touchdown plunge. His fit in Washington's zone-blocking scheme gives him a clear path toward cementing a weekly early-down and goal-line role. Croskey-Merritt is a legitimate breakout with steady RB2/Flex value.

Verdict: Real Deal

RB Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers

Week 1 Line: 14 carries, 65 rushing yards, 1 target (1 reception, 5 yards)



Usage Profile: 42% snap share, split with Christian McCaffrey



Kaelon Black logged 14 carries in his season debut behind Christian McCaffrey, but a closer look at the game script reveals structural fragility. The majority of Black's work came during the second half while San Francisco held a comfortable multi-score lead over the Rams. When the game was competitive early, the 49ers relied heavily on McCaffrey for primary early-down sets and goal-line looks. As games stay closer, Black’s touch share will regress toward a pure backup role, making him a sell-high or leave-on-waiver wires candidate.

Verdict: Fool's Gold

RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Week 1 Line: 10 carries, 100 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2 targets (2 receptions, 24 receiving yards)

10 carries, 100 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2 targets (2 receptions, 24 receiving yards) Usage Profile: 43% snap share (32 snaps), featured in second-half rotation

Kyle Monangai hit the century mark in his NFL debut during Chicago's 59-37 blowout victory over Carolina. Monangai effectively split early-down work with D'Andre Swift and showcased explosive home-run ability, ripping off a 61-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. With Chicago's high-tempo offense creating plenty of scoring opportunities, Monangai's red-zone priority and big-play efficiency establish a high-upside floor that makes him a strong flex consideration moving forward.

Verdict: Real Deal

RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Week 1 Line: 11 carries, 41 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 targets (3 receptions, 24 yards)

11 carries, 41 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 targets (3 receptions, 24 yards) Usage Profile: 48% snap share, split work with Blake Corum

Kyren Williams produced a modest yardage day against San Francisco, with part of the lower-than-expected volume stemming from Blake Corum cutting into the rotation. Corum logged notable early-down reps and intermediate snaps, compressing Williams to under 50% of offensive plays. However, Williams retained first-team goal-line duties and punched in Los Angeles' lone touchdown. While Corum's presence caps Williams' total carry ceiling, Williams' high-leverage red-zone role keeps him firmly in the RB1 conversion conversation.

Panic Meter: Low (Stay the Course)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Week 1 Line: 18 carries, 51 rushing yards, 6 targets (5 receptions, 44 yards)

18 carries, 51 rushing yards, 6 targets (5 receptions, 44 yards) Usage Profile: 23 total touches, 2.8 yards per carry

#Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) back at practice moving well 👀



Good sign for his Week 2 availability vs the Steelers

-@CLNSMedia pic.twitter.com/uFyBL5BajD — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) September 14, 2026

Rhamondre Stevenson saw heavy volume in Week 1, racking up 23 total touches as the featured option with TreVeyon Henderson sidelined by an ankle injury. However, Stevenson managed just 2.8 yards per carry and failed to generate explosive plays. With Henderson likely returning to the lineup as early as Week 2, Stevenson's volume ceiling is bound to compress into a true committee split. Fantasy managers shouldn't drop Stevenson, but he should be downgraded to a volume-dependent Flex option as Henderson steps into primary touches.

Panic Meter: Moderate (Hold/Downgrade to Flex)