Fantasy Football Week 10 FAAB Report: Colston Loveland, Alec Pierce, Tyjae Spears, and 9 More Waiver Wire Adds
Welcome to the Week 10 FAAB Report!
With the trade deadline just hours away, we have a few players who have seen their fantasy football value increase – and a few who might see their fantasy football value increase. We also have a new tight end to spend big on this week.
As always, let’s take a look at three players at each position who should be on your waiver wire priority list for Week 10 (and beyond).
(Note: just so we don’t waste anyone’s time recommending players who are rostered in your league, I’m going to use 35% rostered on ESPN as the cut-off point for this article)
Quarterback
QB Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals
FAAB recommendation: 15-20 percent of budget
Another week, another Joe Flacco write up. I don’t understand it either, but I think we just need to accept that Flacco is going to thrive in a loaded Bengals offense. And with the way the Bengals defense is playing, he’s going to have to air it out to keep up. I wouldn’t go all-in on the veteran, but he’s most definitely worth a pickup and weekly start at this point.
QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
FAAB recommendation: 10-15 percent of budget
Trevor Lawrence is a little bit frustrating as a fantasy owner, but he’s playing in a good offense that just added a piece in Jakobi Meyers. Lawrence is now QB16 on the season and has scored 17-plus fantasy points in each of his last four games. He has a tough matchup against Houston this week, but he’s still worth an add.
QB J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
FAAB recommendation: 10 percent of budget
I’m still not a huge J.J. McCarthy believer despite an 18-point fantasy performance last week. However, he’s playing in a great offense and has the potential to put up QB1 numbers on a weekly basis with Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and Jordan Addison as his weapons. If you need a second quarterback to go along with a shaky starter, you can do a lot worse than McCarthy.
Running Back
RB Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
FAAB recommendation: 25-30 percent of budget
This recommendation might become obsolete by the time the trade deadline rolls around, but Tyjae Spears will be a weekly RB2/flex option if Tony Pollard is traded. While he’s been playing well even with Pollard around, he’s still being held back from seeing double-digit carries. If Pollard does end up getting traded, Spears is worth at least 25 percent of your FAAB spend.
RB Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles
FAAB recommendation: 20-25 percent of budget
This is a tricky one because we’re trying to predict what will happen with Saquon Barkley’s groin injury, but Bigsby will be the starter for the Eagles this week if Barkley is unable to play. While spending this much is a bit of a risky proposition based on that uncertainty, I still think it’s worth grabbing Bigsby for 20-25 percent of your budget just in case.
RB Isaiah Davis, New York Jets
FAAB recommendation: 15-20 percent of budget
Another speculative add (keep looking at our news page!), Davis would become the RB1 for the New York Jets if Breece Hall is traded. Hall is in the last year of his contract for the 1-7 Jets (who just made a huge deal in trading Sauce Gardner), so it wouldn’t be a shocker to see the Jets recoup some assets.
Wide Receiver
WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
FAAB recommendation: 30-35 percent of budget
I would’ve written up Alec Pierce as a strong waiver add even if A.D. Mitchell wasn’t traded to the Jets before the deadline, but Pierce is one of the best additions you can make this week. He’s seen double-digit targets in two of his last three games and has cleared 95 yards in each of those two games.
WR Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders
FAAB recommendation: 25-30 percent of budget
With Jakobi Meyers now playing for the Jaguars, Tucker will step into the WR1 role for the Raiders. While that doesn’t mean a ton with Brock Bowers basically acting as the WR1, it’s still something as Meyers was seeing around six targets per game. Tucker is still WR29 on the year, and has a good chance to finish as a top-25 WR on the season.
WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
FAAB recommendation: 20 percent of budget
Christian Watson is a tricky player to get behind as he’s extremely inconsistent (and injury-prone), but he’s the best big-play threat that the Packers have. And with Tucker Kraft now out for the season, Watson should see an uptick in targets. While he’s not worth breaking the bank for, Watson is available in most leagues and is worth a FAAB modest spend.
Tight End
TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
FAAB recommendation: 40-50 percent of budget
We wrote about a potential Colston Loveland breakout last week, and it came in a big way on Sunday. While the Bears don’t get to play the Bengals defense this week, Loveland has become a big part of Chicago’s offense and has seen 12 targets over the past two weeks. Coming off a huge two-touchdown game, he should be one of the top (if not the top) waiver targets this week.
TE Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
FAAB recommendation: 15 percent of budget
Dalton Schultz isn’t going to put up monster numbers on any given week, but he’s become one of the Texans’ most trusted targets. He’s caught at least five balls in five of the Texans’ last six games, and has put up at least eight fantasy points in all five of those games. He also hasn’t scored a touchdown yet, and while that’s not a great thing, it also leaves room for some improvement.
TE Theo Johnson, New York Giants
FAAB recommendation: 10-15 percent of budget
Theo Johnson doesn’t have huge yardage upside, but the guy just keeps scoring touchdowns. He’s now found the endzone five times in the Giants’ last six games and is averaging 5.5 targets per game during that span.