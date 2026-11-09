Fantasy Football Week 10 Stock Watch Risers: Is Audric Estime the Real Deal? Sell High on Makai Lemon?

Fantasy Football Week 10 Stock Watch: Trust Tank Dell, Omar Cooper Jr. & More Risers

As we push past the midway point of the fantasy football season, Week 9 delivered a flurry of eye-catching performances, heavy target shares, and backfield shifts. Whether you are scouring the waiver wire or evaluating trade offers, separating flash-in-the-pan performances from sustainable volume is critical.

Let’s dive into five major risers from Week 9 and determine what fantasy football managers should do with them moving forward.

Week 9 Fantasy Football Risers

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

In Seattle's latest outing, Zach Charbonnet managed to out-touch Jadarian Price, handling 16 carries for 77 yards and adding a 9-yard reception in a win over the Cardinals. The real question for fantasy managers is whether this signals a changing of the guard in the Pacific Northwest or a frustrating timeshare.

The Verdict: Charbonnet is a flex-worthy asset with RB2 upside if given the keys, as he has always flashed explosive pass-catching and goal-line ability. However, the Seahawks didn't draft Price to keep him on the bench. While Charbonnet looks to be the 1A to Price's 1B, he could be a frustrating player to roster and is a valid sell-high candidate if you have an extra running back and need help at other positions.

WR Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

Consistency is king in fantasy football, and Makai Lemon has quietly pieced together an impressive stretch. He notched another heavy target game in Week 9, pulling in 6 catches for 61 yards on 9 targets from QB Joe Milton (marking his third straight game with 8+ targets and double-digit fantasy points).

The Verdict: Trust him weekly until DeVonta Smith comes back. Even with shifting quarterback play, Lemon is earning steady, high-volume looks that insulate his weekly floor. Lock him in as a trustworthy weekly starter in PPR formats, regardless of who is under center.

WR Tank Dell, Houston Texans

Coming off a brutal injury, Tank Dell put the league on notice in Week 9 against the Chargers, exploding for 4 catches, 105 receiving yards, and a score on 9 targets. Dell's explosive vertical ability was on full display, highlighted by a scorching 63-yard touchdown where he simply blew past coverage down the sideline.

The Verdict: Real deal. The Texans are actively looking for ways to scheme him open downfield, and a 9-target ceiling gives him immense weekly upside. Treat him as an ascending WR3/FLEX with explosive blow-up potential every time he steps on the field.

WR Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets

With active offensive shuffles, Omar Cooper Jr. stepped into a massive role in Week 9, commanding a team-high 11 targets and catching 8 passes for 58 yards against the Chiefs. However, context is vital here: this heavy volume came while Garrett Wilson was sidelined.

The Verdict: Monitor closely. While double-digit targets always command attention, his efficiency was limited (5.3 yards per target), and his spike in usage was directly tied to Wilson's absence. Treat Cooper Jr. as a volatile flex until we see if that volume sticks when the offense is fully healthy.

RB Audric Estime, New Orleans Saints

Audric Estime put together a stellar workload in Week 9 for the Saints, rushing 15 times for 72 yards and a touchdown in the overtime win over the Browns. With Travis Etienne's potential return looming on the horizon, fantasy managers are wondering if Estime's productivity has staying power.

The Verdict: Sell high or temper expectations. Estime is a bruising runner who can handle early-down dirty work, but once Etienne is back and cleared to reclaim his high-value touches, Estime’s ceiling will likely fall back into a volatile, touchdown-dependent RB3 tier.