Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Colston Loveland Vs. Mason Taylor
Welcome to a new tight end Start ‘Em and Sit’ Em decision for Week 11!
In this article, we’ll be taking a look at whether fantasy owners should be starting Colston Loveland against the Minnesota Vikings or Mason Taylor against the New England Patriots. Both rookies have been trending upward as the season has unfolded, so we have a tough decision to make this week.
We have all sorts of great rankings and projections articles to help with this Start/Sit decision, but let’s go through the decision and see if we can come up with our own thoughts on Colston Loveland vs. Mason Taylor this week.
TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
Ranked as our TE14 this week, Colston Loveland has been on the uptick over the last few weeks. After a slow start to his rookie season, Loveland has averaged five targets per game over the Bears’ last four games.
And while his fantasy point total has been in the single-digits for three of those games, Loveland has increasingly become an important piece of the Bears’ offensive attack. His Week 9 explosion of 118 receiving yards and two touchdowns will likely be his high-water mark of the season, but it’s still a great illustration of the upside Loveland can bring to a fantasy lineup.
On paper, Loveland has a good matchup as the Vikings have allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Minnesota has allowed an average of almost 15 fantasy points per week to the position – which includes 0.7 touchdowns per week.
TE Mason Taylor, New York Jets
Mason Taylor comes in ranked as our TE21 this week, but brings quite a bit of uncertainty to the table this week. The Jets still haven’t announced their starting quarterback for their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Patriots. And we also don’t really know who the Jets’ top receiving option will be now that Garrett Wilson is due to miss a few weeks.
Taylor had a solid run between Week 4 and Week 8, but came out of the Jets’ bye with just one catch for four yards on two targets. While part of that can be chalked up to the fact that the Jets only threw the ball 11 times in their Week 10 win over the Browns, we can’t automatically expect Taylor’s target volume to balloon this week.
In terms of the matchup, Taylor has a good one (on paper) as the Patriots have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this year. With the Jets likely to have to throw in order to keep up with New England, Taylor should have at least some opportunities to take advantage of his matchup.
The Verdict
I like Taylor and think he has some upside this week, but this is a relatively easy decision for me. With the matchups being similar, I’m going to defer to the player with a (much) better quarterback situation and a much clearer pathway to usage.
Needless to say, I’m locking in Colston Loveland over Mason Taylor for Week 11.