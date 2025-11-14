Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Joe Flacco Vs. Jordan Love
Welcome to a new quarterback Start ‘Em and Sit’ Em decision for Week 11!
In this article, we’ll be taking a look at whether fantasy owners should be starting Joe Flacco against the Pittsburgh Steelers or Jordan Lovel against the New York Giants. Both quarterbacks have fantastic matchups, so that only makes our decision tougher.
Shawn Childs has a great Week 11 quarterback projections article that dives into the numbers behind this decision (and others!), but let’s go through the decision and see if we can come up with our own thoughts on Joe Flacco vs. Jordan Love this week.
QB Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals
Ranked as our QB10 this week, Joe Flacco has had quite the four-game stretch since taking over as the Bengals' starter. He's scored more than 18 fantasy points in all four games and has topped 24 fantasy points in his last three. While the Joe Flacco Era may not last more than a few more weeks (if that), Flacco has been balling out as the Bengals' starting quarterback. Flacco has thrown 11 touchdowns in his four games starting for Cincinnati and has topped 340 yards in two of those games.
Flacco and the Bengals will have to deal with what is lining up to be a windy day on Sunday, but that won't change the fact that they have a great on-paper matchup against the Steelers. Pittsburgh has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season, and rank dead-last in the league in passing yards allowed per game. Flacco and his cast of weapons (including Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins) should be able to do some damage this weekend.
QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love and the Packers offense have been struggling as of late. Love is QB16 on the year and hasn't hit double-digit fantasy points for two straight weeks. During that stretch, he hasn't thrown a touchdown and has turned over the ball twice. While some of that can be chalked up to the myriad of injuries the Packers have had to deal with at wide receiver and tight end, at least part of the struggles fall on Love's shoulders.
Ranked as our QB12 this week, Love has a chance to turn things around against a 2-8 Giants squad. The Giants have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and are in the bottom-10 in the league in terms of passing yards allowed per game. Despite the increased difficulty of playing on the road, Love and the Packers have a solid matchup this week.
The Verdict
While both players have great matchups, Flacco's supporting cast is significantly better than Love's, and he plays in a more pass-happy offense. Though Love has a brighter future in the NFL, we're only looking at Week 11. I'm going with the better supporting cast and likelihood of more opportunities to push the ball downfield.
I'm locking in Joe Flacco over Jordan Love for Week 11.