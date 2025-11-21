Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Football Week 12 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Sean Tucker Vs. Alvin Kamara

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Sean Tucker and New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara are both top-25 running back options this week, but which direction should fantasy football owners lean? Dig into the stats and matchups behind this Week 12 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em decision!

Nick Raducanu

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Welcome to a new running back Start ‘Em and Sit’ Em decision for Week 12! 

In this article, we’ll be taking a look at whether fantasy owners should be starting Sean Tucker against the Los Angeles Rams or Alvin Kamara against the Atlanta Falcons. Kamara is well-rested coming off a bye week, while Tucker is coming off a 104-yard game. With both players ranked in our top-25 running backs this week, we have a tough decision to make.

Shawn Childs has a great Week 12 running back projections article that dives into the numbers behind this decision (and others!), but let’s go through the decision and see if we can come up with our own thoughts on Sean Tucker vs. Alvin Kamara this week.

RB Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Sean Tucker has a good chance to have a strong Week 12 performance against the Los Angeles Rams
Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) runs the ball for a touchdown against Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second half of the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Ranked as our RB26 this week, Sean Tucker had one of the best games in his career last week as he put up 104 rushing yards and three total touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills. Tucker has been battling Rachaad White for carries while Bucky Irving has been out, but he looks to have taken a lead in the Bucs' backfield pecking order.

And while there had been rumors that Irving would be ready to return for Week 12, it looks like Tucker will have at least one more week as Tampa Bay's lead back.

Tucker's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams is a tough one, as they've allowed the least amount of fantasy points per game to opposing running backs in the league this season. They have only allowed one 100-yard rusher and have only allowed opposing running backs to find the end zone twice all year. Needless to say, Tucker has a rough matchup this weekend.

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Saints RB Alvin Kamara has a tough Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Can fantasy football owners trust him?
Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Alvin Kamara is RB24 on the year and, coincidentally, comes in at RB24 in our Week 12 running back rankings. The 30-year-old has had a consistent-but-underwhelming fantasy season so far. While he's consistently provided fantasy owners with a weekly high floor, he also hasn't put up more than 16 fantasy points in any given week.

Kamara is coming off a bye week and had a season-high 22-carry game the week before that, so the arrow is pointing upward for the veteran. He's been limited at practice all week, but there haven't been any rumblings that he's in danger of missing this week's game.

Kamara has a great matchup against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend as they've allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. They somewhat held Rico Dowdle in check last week, but were gashed for 244 yards by Jonathan Taylor two weeks ago. While Kamara isn't Taylor, there will still be some room tor he veteran to run this week.

The Verdict

While Tucker is coming off a monster game, I don't want to let that distract from the fact that the Rams are a really tough matchup. That doesn't automatically mean he'll struggle, but it's definitely something we have to keep in mind.

Kamara is a tricky player to figure out, but I'm going to lean into the fact that he saw 20-plus carries in his last game and has a plus matchup.

I'm locking in Alvin Kamara over Sean Tucker for Week 12.

feed

Published |Modified
Nick Raducanu
NICK RADUCANU

Once a top-ranked fantasy gamer on ESPN, Nick Raducanu has been playing fantasy sports for over 25 years. His written fantasy coverage includes stops at Rotoworld, Rotowire, and The New York Times.

Home/NFL