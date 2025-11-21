Fantasy Football Week 12 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Sean Tucker Vs. Alvin Kamara
Welcome to a new running back Start ‘Em and Sit’ Em decision for Week 12!
In this article, we’ll be taking a look at whether fantasy owners should be starting Sean Tucker against the Los Angeles Rams or Alvin Kamara against the Atlanta Falcons. Kamara is well-rested coming off a bye week, while Tucker is coming off a 104-yard game. With both players ranked in our top-25 running backs this week, we have a tough decision to make.
Shawn Childs has a great Week 12 running back projections article that dives into the numbers behind this decision (and others!), but let’s go through the decision and see if we can come up with our own thoughts on Sean Tucker vs. Alvin Kamara this week.
RB Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ranked as our RB26 this week, Sean Tucker had one of the best games in his career last week as he put up 104 rushing yards and three total touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills. Tucker has been battling Rachaad White for carries while Bucky Irving has been out, but he looks to have taken a lead in the Bucs' backfield pecking order.
And while there had been rumors that Irving would be ready to return for Week 12, it looks like Tucker will have at least one more week as Tampa Bay's lead back.
Tucker's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams is a tough one, as they've allowed the least amount of fantasy points per game to opposing running backs in the league this season. They have only allowed one 100-yard rusher and have only allowed opposing running backs to find the end zone twice all year. Needless to say, Tucker has a rough matchup this weekend.
RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara is RB24 on the year and, coincidentally, comes in at RB24 in our Week 12 running back rankings. The 30-year-old has had a consistent-but-underwhelming fantasy season so far. While he's consistently provided fantasy owners with a weekly high floor, he also hasn't put up more than 16 fantasy points in any given week.
Kamara is coming off a bye week and had a season-high 22-carry game the week before that, so the arrow is pointing upward for the veteran. He's been limited at practice all week, but there haven't been any rumblings that he's in danger of missing this week's game.
Kamara has a great matchup against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend as they've allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. They somewhat held Rico Dowdle in check last week, but were gashed for 244 yards by Jonathan Taylor two weeks ago. While Kamara isn't Taylor, there will still be some room tor he veteran to run this week.
The Verdict
While Tucker is coming off a monster game, I don't want to let that distract from the fact that the Rams are a really tough matchup. That doesn't automatically mean he'll struggle, but it's definitely something we have to keep in mind.
Kamara is a tricky player to figure out, but I'm going to lean into the fact that he saw 20-plus carries in his last game and has a plus matchup.
I'm locking in Alvin Kamara over Sean Tucker for Week 12.