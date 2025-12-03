Fantasy Football Week 14 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Javonte Williams Vs. RJ Harvey

Welcome to a new running back Start ‘Em and Sit’ Em decision for Week 14!

In this article, we’ll be taking a look at whether fantasy owners should be starting Javonte Williams against the Detroit Lions or RJ Harvey against the Las Vegas Raiders. Both players are ranked as top-15 running backs this week, so we have a tough decision ahead of us.

Shawn Childs has a great Week 14 running back projections article that dives into the numbers behind this decision (and others!), but let’s go through the decision and see if we can come up with our own thoughts on Javonte Williams vs. RJ Harvey this week.

RB Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Ranked as our RB14 this week, Javonte Williams is currently RB8 on the season. After being drafted a bench player in most fantasy football leagues, Williams is surprisingly sixth in the entire league in rushing yards with 955 on the season. Williams has already surpassed his career highs in both rushing yards and touchdowns, so he’s obviously been a valuable fantasy asset this year.

While he had a monster start to the year, Williams has tailed off a bit as of late as he hasn’t surpassed 100 rushing yards since Week 7 and hasn’t scored a rushing touchdown since Week 8. Williams has also seen his usage in the passing game take a hit as he hasn’t caught more than three passes since Week 6.

Williams has a tough matchup this week as the Detroit Lions have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Most recently, they allowed Josh Jacobs to put up 83 rushing yards on Thanksgiving.

RB RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

Oct 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

RJ Harvey was one of the most hyped-up rookie running backs in fantasy circles before the season, but it’s taken half the season (and a season-ending injury to JK Dobbins) for him to get going. Harvey is currently RB23 on the season, and comes in ranked as RB13 this week.

Harvey is trending upward as he’s coming off his highest-usage game of the season last week. In the 27-26 overtime win against the Washington Commanders, Harvey touched the ball 16 times for 62 total yards and two touchdowns. While he provides a high floor with his passing game usage, it’s worth noting that Harvey hasn’t rushed for more than 58 yards in a game all season.

Harvey has a nice matchup this week as he’ll take on a Las Vegas Raiders team that is in the bottom-12 in the league in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. That doesn’t automatically translate to a good game as Harvey only had three fantasy points against the Raiders in Week 10, but it’s definitely a point in Harvey’s favor in this Start 'Em and Sit 'Em decision.

The Verdict

While I think Javonte Williams is a solid play this week, he has a tough matchup and has been trending downward over the last few weeks. RJ Harvey is no sure thing, but he has a better matchup and has been picking up momentum since Dobbins went down.

I’m locking in RJ Harvey over Javonte Williams for Week 14.