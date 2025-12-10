Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Colston Loveland Vs. Theo Johnson

Welcome to a new tight end Start ‘Em and Sit’ Em decision for Week 15!

In this article, we’ll be taking a look at whether fantasy owners should be starting Colston Loveland against the Cleveland Browns or Theo Johnson against the Washington Commanders. Both players are ranked as top-15 tight end this week, so we have a tough decision ahead of us.

Shawn Childs has a great Week 15 tight end projections article that dives into the numbers behind this decision (and others!), but let’s go through the decision and see if we can come up with our own thoughts on Colston Loveland vs. Theo Johnson this week.

TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Dec 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Colston Loveland is currently TE27 on the season, but comes in ranked at TE14 in our Week 15 tight end rankings. While Loveland had a slow start to the season, he’s come on strong lately and has two touchdowns in his last three games.

With Rome Odunze out, Loveland has seen increased opportunities in the Bears offense and is averaging over five targets per game over his last three. While he’s been unable to rack up more than four catches or 55 receiving yards in all but one game this season, Loveland has playmaking ability and looks to be earning Caleb Williams’ trust in key situations.

Loveland doesn’t have a great matchup this weekend as the Cleveland Browns have allowed the 14th-least fantasy points to opposing tight ends, but that’s not exactly an insurmountable hill to climb either.

TE Theo Johnson, New York Giants

Nov 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson (84) makes a catches against Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ranked as our TE12 this week, Theo Johnson is currently TE14 on the season. With Malik Nabers lost for the season, Johnson has ably stepped up and become a go-to option for rookie QB Jaxson Dart. The second-year player has consistently seen targets in the Giants offense and is averaging more than six targets per game over his last five.

While Johnson hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 9, he’s put up his two highest yardage totals on the season since then, so he’s been making up for it in other ways. It’s also worth noting that he’s coming off an eight target game against the New England Patriots – which tied his season high.

The Giants face a Washington Commanders defense this week that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends, so Johnson has a fantastic matchup coming his way.

The Verdict

This is a really tricky one as Loveland and Johnson have similar production as of late. Johnson provides a bit of a higher floor due to his slightly higher usage rate, while Loveland provides more upside (especially with Odunze out). This decision is somewhat dependent on your fantasy matchup, but I’m going to go with Loveland due to his higher ceiling. It’s the fantasy playoffs after all. Go big or go home!

I’m locking in Colston Loveland over Theo Johnson for Week 15. Good luck!