Fantasy Football Week 2 Defense Streamers

Punting on defense in your fantasy football draft can leave you scrambling after Week 1, especially during a historic opening week where offenses matched all-time scoring records. However, defensive streaming remains a math problem, and you don't always need a high-drafted unit to secure double-digit fantasy points. The biggest key is targeting defenses that are facing turnover-prone offenses, suspect pass protection, and favorable game scripts.

If you are looking to replace a disappointing opening-week starter (or streamer you were planning on dropping), here are the top five defense/special teams (D/ST) waiver wire pickups for Week 2.

Top 5 D/ST Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 2

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST vs. Cleveland Browns

Todd Bowles’ defense made life tough on Cincinnati in Week 1, holding the Bengals to just 106 rushing yards and generating a 36.8% pressure rate on dropbacks. Tampa Bay’s front seven consistently wins at the line of scrimmage, forcing opposing offenses into long-down-and-distance scenarios where Bowles can dial up his signature blitz packages against.

The Buccaneers will now host a Cleveland Browns offense coming off a brutal 10-point outing in which they surrendered four touchdowns and faced constant pressure against Jacksonville. Deshaun Watson struggled under pressure in Week 1, creating a prime script for Tampa Bay to rack up sacks and force short-field turnovers at home.

Atlanta Falcons D/ST vs. Carolina Panthers

The Falcons defense put together a strong Week 1 performance against Pittsburgh, surrendering just 264 total yards and limiting the Steelers to an elite 58 rushing yards on 2.8 yards per carry. Atlanta’s front seven controlled the line of scrimmage, allowing a meager 32.1% success rate on first downs and holding Pittsburgh to 3-of-13 on third-down conversions.

Atlanta returns home to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a divisional showdown against Carolina in Week 2. While the Panthers put up points in their opener, Bryce Young, playing behind a suspect offensive line, will give Atlanta’s pass rushers ideal opportunities to pin their ears back and generate sacks.

New York Jets D/ST vs. Green Bay Packers

The Jets defense picked up right where it left off, stifling Tennessee in Week 1 by surrendering a minuscule 195 total yards (the second-lowest mark allowed in the NFL during opening week). New York’s secondary blanketed the field, holding the Titans to just 127 passing yards and 68 rushing yards while holding opponents to 10 points and generating relentless pressure up front.

In Week 2, MetLife Stadium hosts a Green Bay offense that turned the ball over three times and allowed four sacks in a Week 1 loss to Minnesota. Expect New York's pass rush to force obvious passing scripts, creating ideal opportunities for sacks and forced errors.

Arizona Cardinals D/ST vs. Seattle Seahawks

Arizona pulled off a Week 1 upset over the Chargers on the road, surrendering just 14 points, 187 passing yards, and 81 rushing yards while generating consistent pressure upfront. The Cardinals' defense stifled the run game, holding Los Angeles to 3.4 yards per carry and forcing long-down-and-distance situations.

The Cardinals return home this week for an NFC West clash against a Seattle Seahawks squad that managed only 13 points against New England (and may start Drew Lock again if Sam Darnold is unable to play). Seattle’s offensive line allowed two sacks in its opener, giving Arizona’s front seven a prime script to dial up blitzes, rack up sacks, and force turnover opportunities at home.

Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST at Denver Broncos

Jacksonville opened the season in dominant fashion, dismantling Cleveland 34-10 while surrendering just 10 points and holding the Browns to 87 rushing yards on 3.1 yards per carry. The Jaguars' front seven set the physical tone early, generating a 38.2% pressure rate and forcing three takeaways to give their offense short fields.

Jacksonville will now head to Denver to face a Broncos team that managed just 10 points and 172 passing yards in their opener while allowing four sacks. With Denver's protection struggling against aggressive pass rushes, Jacksonville’s edge rushers are positioned to control the line of scrimmage, pin their ears back, and rack up sacks and turnovers.