Sam Darnold Gets New Injury Diagnosis but Timeline Remains Unknown

The Seattle Seahawks’ season could’ve been over before it really started with quarterback Sam Darnold being injured early in the Week 1 game versus the New England Patriots. The Seahawks came away with the 13-10 win thanks to the solid play from the Dark Side Defense and the readiness of backup quarterback Drew Lock. The Seahawks have high confidence in Lock, but they want Darnold back early and as healthy as possible.

Darnold was believed to have suffered a fractured hip, but then avoided a fracture to a minor hip injury. Just a few days after the injury, it was believed he suffered a muscle sprain. The latest from NFL insider Ian Rapoport says the latest on the Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning quarterback and how long he could be out.

More Good News for Darnold

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts after being sacked during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rapoport says Darnold now has a glute injury as opposed to a hip injury. He took a less descriptive approach, saying he hurt his butt and that it is a muscle injury. Darnold’s injury is more muscle-focused as the latest diagnosis, but it is more accurate about where the real issue is. The other good news of the latest diagnosis is that he avoids a major injury.

The other news from this latest diagnosis is that he will at least miss the Seahawks’ Week 2 road game versus the Arizona Cardinals on September 20. The Seahawks will, then, judge the recovery process of Darnold’s injury and determine if he is capable of playing in the following matchup. The next game that he is able to be back for is the Week 3 road game versus the Washington Commanders on September 27. Rapoport did say he would be out for a couple of weeks.

When Should Darnold Be Back for the Seahawks

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) takes the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks will have Lock as the starting quarterback as they face the Cardinals. There is optimism that Darnold could be back in time for Seattle’s second consecutive road game at the Commanders. The timetable could be ideal, but it might be best for Darnold to take an extra week to heal up and mentally prepare himself for the remainder of the season.

The Seahawks shouldn’t need much help to defeat the Cardinals and the Commanders. The Cardinals are expected to be last in the NFC West, and the Commanders have a lot of health and roster issues going into their Week 1 matchup. Seattle has won nine consecutive games over Arizona. The Seahawks have won two consecutive games versus the Commanders, including last season’s dominating 38-14 road win.

Seattle will then face a tough slate of opponents including the Chargers for Week 4 on October 4, the San Francisco 49ers for Week 5 on October 11 and the Week 6 Thursday Night Football game at the Denver Broncos on October 15. The Seahawks will need to start looking like a complete team against a playoff-caliber team in the Chargers.

They will start developing some good habits as they move into more difficult competition early in the season. If Darnold is healthy by the time Seattle faces Los Angeles, it’s the best-case scenario for the Seahawks, who will have the home-field advantage.

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