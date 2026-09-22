Fantasy Football Week 3 Kicker Streamers: Top 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

Streaming kickers remains one of the cleanest strategies for out-scouting your fantasy football league mates, especially after two chaotic weeks to open the 2026 NFL season. While managers rush to make reactive roster cuts, smart owners focus purely on environmental factors: dome conditions, favorable game scripts, high projected totals, and offenses that move the chains efficiently before stalling inside the 20-yard line.

If you are looking to replace an underperforming starter or stream your way to an edge in Week 3, here are the top five kicker waiver wire targets available in most standard fantasy fooball leagues.

Top 5 Waiver Wire Kicker Adds for Week 3

Aug 28, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack (28) during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

K Trey Smack, Green Bay Packers

Rookie sixth-round pick Trey Smack has burst onto the fantasy scene with flawless execution to start his NFL career. Coming off a clutch performance where he drilled a game-winning overtime field goal against the Jets, Smack is now 5-for-5 on field goal attempts with a 59-yard bomb already on his resume.

In Week 3, Green Bay returns home to Lambeau Field for a Thursday Night Football showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. With Green Bay's offense displaying a knack for moving into enemy territory and a short week forcing settled field goal tries, Smack is a great streaming option for Week 3 with an elite scoring ceiling.

K Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills

Tyler Bass continues to anchor a high-flying Buffalo offense that put up 41 points against the Detroit Lions in Week 2. Through two games, Bass has benefited from high-volume extra point production coupled with reliable medium-range field goal opportunities in shootout game scripts.

In Week 3, Bass and the Bills hit the road to face a divisional opponent in a matchup projected to feature plenty of scoring opportunities. With Buffalo’s offense consistently marching into the scoring zone, Bass remains one of the safest high-floor options on the waiver wire for managers seeking guaranteed volume.

K Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders

Daniel Carlson bounced back nicely in Week 2, nailing a 51-yard field goal and staying perfect on his kicks. A perennial favorite for streaming strategies due to his elite accuracy from 50+ yards, Carlson gets a massive venue upgrade in Week 3.

The Raiders head to New Orleans to face the Saints inside the weather-proof Superdome. Playing in a controlled indoor environment removes wind and rain variables, allowing Carlson to display his leg strength and deliver a high fantasy floor on deep attempts.

K Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts

Spencer Shrader has proven to be a reliable fantasy asset in high-scoring environments, coming off a 30-point offensive battle against Kansas City in Week 2. Shrader has shown distance range with multiple 50-plus yard conversions already under his belt.

The Colts' high-tempo offense under Shane Steichen excels at moving the ball past midfield, but red-zone trips frequently stall against tough defensive fronts, funneling attempts directly to Shrader. In Week 3, Shrader remains a top-tier target for fantasy managers chasing double-digit scoring potential.

K Dominic Zvada, New York Giants

Rookie kicker Dominic Zvada has quietly been a bright spot for the Giants' special teams, displaying pinpoint accuracy through the first two weeks. Zvada has converted all of his field goal attempts (including a 52-yarder) and remains perfect on extra points.

In Week 3, the Giants host the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. Tennessee's defense has shown a bend-don't-break secondary that forces long drives to stall into field goals. In a game script expected to feature tight margins and controlled field positioning, Zvada provides a sneaky, low-rostered streaming option with 50+ yard upside.