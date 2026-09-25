Fantasy Football Week 3 Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Garrett Wilson vs. Jameson Williams

Fantasy Football Week 3 Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Jets WR Garrett Wilson vs. Lions WR Jameson Williams

Heading into Week 3 of the 2026 season, fantasy managers face a classic draft-capital vs. situational matchup call. Detroit's explosive vertical threat, Jameson Williams, faces off directly against New York's primary volume target, Garrett Wilson, in what promises to be an intriguing matchup in Detroit.

Deciding between Williams’ high-ceiling boom-or-bust profile and Wilson’s steady target share is one of Week 3's key fantasy football lineup dilemmas. With both players ranked alongside each other in our Week 3 WR Rankings, let's break down both options and determine the final verdict.

Sep 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs after the catch in overtime against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Jameson Williams comes into Week 3 offering unmatched game-breaking speed for Lions QB Jared Goff, but his early-season fantasy output highlights his inherent volatility. After commanding a strong nine targets and 128 air yards in Week 1, Williams saw his involvement drop in Week 2, managing just four targets and 5.3 fantasy points in PPR leagues.

Williams' main appeal relies on Detroit's high-powered offensive ecosystem and big-play potential alongside WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and TE Sam LaPorta. When the Lions hit their rhythm, Williams can win a fantasy matchup on just one or two long receptions. However, the matchup against the Jets' stingy secondary poses a real threat to his efficiency. New York's defense has done a commendable job locking down perimeter threats, keeping opposing wideouts under check through the air.

If Detroit relies heavily on Jahmyr Gibbs and their running game to keep the Jets' pass rush honest, Williams may struggle to hit the target volume required to secure a reliable fantasy floor, leaving him dependent on hitting a home-run play.

WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Garrett Wilson enters Week 3 as the focal point of the Jets' passing game, establishing a consistent floor across his first two contests. Wilson logged a solid seven targets in each of his first two outings, posting 79 receiving yards in Week 1 and following up with five catches and a touchdown in Week 2.

While New York's passing game under QB Geno Smith has seen targets spread around (including heavy involvement for Adonai Mitchell), Wilson remains the undisputed top option in high-leverage situations. His route tree gives him a safer projection, making him less reliant on pure air yards compared to a deep threat like Williams.

The matchup dynamics also favor Wilson. Expected to be playing from behind against a potent Lions offense, the Jets will likely be forced into a pass-heavy script. Detroit's defense has shown vulnerabilities against opposing aerial attacks, creating plenty of opportunities for Wilson to rack up short-to-intermediate receptions and run-after-catch yards.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs for a first down during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Final Verdict

We're starting Garrett Wilson over Jameson Williams across all formats for Week 3.

While Jameson Williams always carries slate-winning upside due to his game-breaking speed, his low target volume and tough matchup against the Jets' secondary make him a risky option better suited for WR3 or FLEX spots. Garrett Wilson projects to offer a significantly safer floor through his established target share, along with plenty of upside in a game script that should force New York to throw early and often.

Lock Wilson in as a reliable WR2, and keep Williams as a flex/WR3 play for Week 3.