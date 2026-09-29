Streaming kickers remains one of the best strategies for out-scouting your fantasy football league mates, especially after three chaotic weeks to open the 2026 NFL season. While managers rush to make reactive roster cuts, smart owners focus purely on environmental factors: dome conditions, favorable game scripts, high projected totals, and offenses that move the chains efficiently before stalling inside the 20-yard line.

If you are looking to replace an underperforming starter or stream your way to an edge in Week 4, here are the top five kicker waiver wire targets available in most standard fantasy football leagues.

Top 5 Waiver Wire Kicker Adds for Week 4

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) kicks off during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

K Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Chris Boswell is a veteran kicker who regularly flies under the radar despite anchoring a stable offense. Coming off a big 13-point outing against the Cincinnati Bengals, Boswell boasts an impressive 8.3 fantasy points per game average on the year. This week, the Steelers host the Cleveland Browns in a matchup where Pittsburgh's methodical red-zone approach should consistently funnel attempts his way against a bend-don't-break defense.

K Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings

Reichard has quietly put together an elite start to the season, averaging 11.0 fantasy points per game and cashing in with a massive 16-point explosion in Week 3. Benefiting from a pristine home environment inside a dome, Vegas projects Minnesota to move the ball effectively against the Miami Dolphins. Playing on a fast indoor track eliminates weather conditions entirely, giving his accurate leg a great path toward double-digit fantasy points once drives stall out in scoring range.

K Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts

Shrader enters Week 4 riding a hot streak after erupting for 17 fantasy points last week, pushing his strong season average to 12.7 points per game. Shane Steichen's high-tempo offense has shown a relentless ability to move the ball between the 20s, but it routinely bogs down when finishing drives against tough defensive fronts. Facing the Los Washington Commanders this week, Shrader gets a sweet spot for a kicker who picks up steady medium-range field goal opportunities in high-scoring game scripts.

K Will Lutz, Denver Broncos

While Lutz is known for his leg strength in high-altitude environments, different game scripts can bring unique narrative values depending on the venue. The veteran will step into a road matchup against a tough San Francisco 49ers defense, where he should get plenty of opportunities to put up fantasy points. Averaging nearly five points per game with plenty of room for positive regression, Lutz is a cheap waiver addition for Week 4.

K Andy Borregales, New England Patriots

If you want to chase pure volume and game script upside, Borregales is an intriguing deep-wire dart throw. Facing the Buffalo Bills on the road this week, the second-year kicker will look to build on a steady 6-point showing from last week (that included an easy miss that he should be able to rectify). Entering a negative or tightly contested game script against an explosive opponent often forces teams into passing situations that frequently translate to early field goal attempts or desperation tries if drives stall outside the red zone. For fantasy managers willing to dig deep into the waiver wire, the opportunity volume makes Borregales worth a look.