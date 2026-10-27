Fantasy Football Week 8 Defense/Special Teams Streamers: Top 5 D/ST Waiver Wire Adds

Fantasy Football Week 8 D/ST Waiver Wire Targets to Stream

Streaming a defense/special teams unit remains one of the sharpest ways to out-scout your league mates as the fantasy football season pushes past the midway point. While reactive managers scramble to make D/ST adds and drops, savvy fantasy managers zero in on high-leverage defensive factors: sack-chasing front sevens, turnover-prone quarterbacks, home-field advantages, and struggling offensive lines.

As we navigate through another busy slate, finding the right streaming matchup can make all the difference. Let's dig into the top five D/ST streamer targets available on the waiver wire for Week 8.

Top 5 D/ST Waiver Wire Adds

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) screams after recovering a fumble in the second quarter in an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Jaguars defense comes out of their bye week and slides right into an elite spot. Jacksonville hosts a struggling Colts offense that has looked disjointed and inconsistent. Adding to the intrigue, trade rumors surrounding Jonathan Taylor could lead to Indianapolis even more vulnerable on offense. With extra rest to prepare and a favorable home environment, the Jaguars profile as a premier high-floor streaming option to target on the waiver wire this week.

New England Patriots D/ST at Miami Dolphins

The Patriots might already be rostered in competitive leagues, but they are still floating on the wire in enough formats to warrant a close look. New England draws a fantastic road matchup against a 1-5 Miami Dolphins squad that continues to search for answers offensively. While they're still on the road this week, the Patriots are a great waiver-wire add if they're available.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST vs. Atlanta Falcons

Coming off a monster Week 7 where they finished as a top-scoring fantasy D/ST unit, the Buccaneers roll back home to host the Atlanta Falcons. While Atlanta has put together some solid offensive showings, they have also proven to be volatile and prone to rough outings under pressure. Tampa Bay's defense is riding a wave of momentum, and a divisional home game makes them an attractive play for managers looking to sustain last week's success.

Cincinnati Bengals D/ST vs. Tennessee Titans

The Bengals have quietly put together a solid stretch of defensive football over the last few weeks, leaning on disciplined play and timely pressure. In Week 8, they return home to host a Tennessee Titans offense that has struggled to find any sustained rhythm. With Cincinnati favored in a game script that should force Tennessee into predictable passing situations, the Bengals make for a sound, reliable plug-and-play option.

Detroit Lions D/ST vs. Minnesota Vikings

Let's be honest: the Detroit Lions are more of a dart throw this week. With the streaming landscape a bit thin due to byes, options can be scarce. However, the Lions get the benefit of playing at home against a Minnesota Vikings offense that has looked punchless this year. For fantasy managers desperate for a ceiling play in a tough streaming week, trusting Detroit's home-field energy could pay off.