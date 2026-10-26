Best Fantasy Football Landing Spots for Jonathan Taylor, Including the Giants and 2 more NFC Contenders

The Indianapolis Colts are reeling at the moment as the AFC South outfit dropped third consective game to move to 2-5.

The Colts dismissed their general manager Chris Ballard last week and each loss brings new rumors of a fire sale with Jonathan Taylor at the forefront. Taylor moving on to one of these teams would boost his Fantasy outlook for the rest of the season.

Jonathan Taylor breaks through!



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/lcFr4An7JV — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 25, 2026

New York Giants

The Giants rebounded from a poor rushing display last week and rushed for 188 yards as a team in the Giants' overtime win against the Texans. The improved rushing performance came at a cost as Cam Skatttebo, "felt something," in his hamstring on his last run attempt and Tyrone Tracy Jr. didn't return after picking up a hamstring injury. With the Giants running backs dealing with injuries, the possibility of Taylor joining the NFC East leaders is a possibility.

On the 42-yard run by Cam Skattebo in overtime that set up the game winning score by Devin Singletary:



Skattebo said he felt something in his hamstring, and he also knew the Giants were in field goal range, which was why he slid to go down at the end of the run, per… pic.twitter.com/UUKqITXPOc — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) October 25, 2026

Despite the improved performance from the Giants running backs this week, the NFC East leaders may want to add a difference maker in Taylor to a running back room that has had their share of challenges. Just last week, Giants head coach John Harbaugh challenged the running back group to, "step up ... and be the back." The group responded this week, but if the Giants struggle to run the ball in the next couple of weeks, Taylor may be heading to the big apple.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings had Jordan Mason make his first appearance since week 1 after coming off of injured reserved, but the lone undefeated team in the NFL may want a tier-1 running back to remain undefeated. The Vikings offense hasn't turned heads this season as their 20.8 PPG average is in the bottom ten of the league. Adding Taylor to the Vikings would ignite their offense as the Colts running back can turn any rushing attempt into an explosive play.

The Vikings have remained committed to the run throughout the season as their 30.2 rushing attempts per game is third most in the NFL. A move to Minnesota would keep Taylor in an offense that emphasizes running the ball.

The Vikings may also need to add to their running back room after Aaron Jones suffered a knee injury and left the Vikings' 16-10 win over the Colts. The knee injury isn't considered serious, but with the amount of injuries the Vikings running back room has dealt with this season, Taylor may be a needed addition.

Kevin O'Connell provided injury updates on Jordan Addison, Aaron Jones, and Myles Price following the Vikings' win over the Colts. pic.twitter.com/y3uhIKDqJk — Bring Me The Sports (@BMTNSports) October 25, 2026

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks recently opened up the practice window for Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet is nearing a return, but the reigning Super Bowl champions may want an elite running back as RB 1 in their quest to repeat. The Seahawks' running game looked it's best all season in their win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The reigning Super Bowl champs rushed for 153 yards with Emmanuel Wilson rushing for 100 of those yards.

The improved running attack is a good sign for an offense that struggled with running the ball at times, but adding Taylor would take the offense over the top. The Seahawks displayed their formula for winning games as seen in last night's win over the Chiefs, trust their defense and run the ball. Adding Taylor would enhance that formula, while giving Taylor a multitude of opportunities to boost his Fantasy output.

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