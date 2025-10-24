Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Matthew Golden Vs. Jerry Jeudy
Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Matthew Golden Vs. Jerry Jeduy
Welcome to another wide receiver Start ‘Em and Sit’ Em decision for Week 8!
In this article, we’ll be taking a look at whether fantasy owners should be starting Matthew Golden against the Pittsburgh Steelers or Jerry Jeudy against the New England Patriots. Both Golden and Jeudy have been a little frustrating for their fantasy owners this season, as each has been inconsistent and neither has really broken out.
Shawn Childs has a great Week 8 wide receiver projections article that dives into the numbers behind this decision (and others!), but let’s go through the decision and see if we can come up with our own thoughts on Matthew Golden vs. Jerry Jeudy this week.
WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Matthew Golden has had a bit of a disappointing season as he’s just WR60 on the year in PPR leagues. Ranked as our WR28 this week, Golden is averaging almost five targets per game over his last four. That’s decent usage for the 2025 first-round pick, but it hasn’t been enough to produce consistent fantasy football output. Golden has only topped 60 receiving yards once this season, and has yet to find the end zone.
Golden has a great matchup this week as he’ll face a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing receivers. That will present opportunities for the rookie (especially with Dontayvion Wicks out), but he’ll still have to contend with Romeo Doubs and Tucker Kraft seeing the majority of Jordan Love’s passes in the Packers’ run-first offense.
WR Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns
Jerry Jeudy is just two spots ahead of Golden at WR58 on the season, so his production has been in-line with the rookie’s. Jeudy is our WR34 this week and is coming off a two-catch dud performance for just 17 yards. The veteran hasn’t registered more than 50 receiving yards since Week 2, and also has yet to find the end zone this season. He still sits atop the Browns’ receiving options alongside David Njoku (when healthy) and Harold Fannin Jr., but there just aren’t as many targets to go around with rookie Dillon Gabriel under center.
Jeudy will face a Patriots defense this week that has been relatively soft against the pass, but much-improved in that area since Christian Gonzalez returned from a hamstring injury. And while Jeudy has been dealing with a hamstring injury of his own, it looks like he’s going to be fine to suit up this Sunday.
The Verdict
These two receivers have had very similar seasons in lots of different ways. Jeudy has higher usage on the season going for him, while Golden has a better matchup. While Golden is the riskier play between the two, he also has more upside. Jeudy will likely face Gonzalez for most of the day on Sunday, and I think Golden has a chance to get behind the Steelers’ defense.
I’m locking in Matthew Golden over Jerry Jeudy for Week 8.