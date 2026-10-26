Week 8 Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Slumping Superstars, Tight End Trouble, and Panic Checks

Week 8 provided plenty of stress for fantasy managers, unearthing major red flags for early-round anchors while clarifying backfields and streaming options. After tackling this week's risers, let’s dive into five of the biggest player storylines from the slate and how you should manage them moving forward.

Week 7 Fantasy Football Fallers

Oct 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles with the ball defended by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Week 7 Stat Line: 19-of-33 passing, 165 yards, 0 touchdowns, 1 interception; 2 rushes for 14 yards



Patrick Mahomes has officially hit a cold stretch that fantasy managers cannot ignore, stringing together four straight games under 16 fantasy points (including two consecutive outings under 11). Without consistent dynamic weapons downfield, his traditional elite ceiling has vanished. Unless Kansas City brings in external wide receiver help ahead of the deadline, Mahomes is no longer a locked-in weekly QB1 and should be treated more as a matchup-dependent starter.

TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Week 7 Stat Line: 4 receptions on 8 targets, 44 receiving yards



Father Time and declining target volume have finally caught up to Travis Kelce. He's now posted three straight weeks with fewer than 10 PPR points, cratering the positional advantage he once provided. Even as he led the Chiefs in targets last week, the lack of explosive plays or red-zone utilization means it’s time to downgrade him into the TE2/streamer range where you play matchups rather than locking him in blindly.

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

Week 7 Stat Line: 3 carries for 9 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 14 yards



The regression has been swift and unforgiving for TreVeyon Henderson after a promising rookie season. He logged just five total touches in Week 7 (stretching his streak to five straight games with fewer than 5 PPR points) as he's completely lost his footing in New England's backfield rotation behind Rhamondre Stevenson. At this stage, he can be safely dropped to the waiver wire in shallow leagues, and is nothing more than a standard handcuff to hold just in case an injury strikes Stevenson.

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Week 7 Stat Line: 17 carries for 45 yards, 1 reception on 2 targets for 4 yards



Two rough games in a row have panic meters rising for Derrick Henry managers following a tough afternoon against Cincinnati's front, but there is still no reason to hit the panic button. Elite volume and tackle-breaking profiles do not vanish overnight. With Lamar Jackson expected back soon to inject life back into the offense, defenses will no longer be able to stack the box quite as aggressively, paving the way for a swift bounce-back for King Henry.

WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Week 7 Stat Line: 2 receptions on 3 targets, 26 receiving yards



Garrett Wilson turned in his second consecutive quiet week (not even seeing a target in the first half) and capped off a frustrating afternoon with visible sideline outbursts. While the talent is undeniable, the offensive environment continues to cap his weekly ceiling, and the emergence of rookie Omar Cooper Jr. hasn't helped either. Wilson remains an obvious hold because of his target upside, but fantasy managers need to temper expectations and downgrade him to the WR2 range until he and the passing game find consistency.