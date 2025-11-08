Justin Fields Leads List of Five High Risk, High Reward Players in Week 10
Sometimes when you are looking for a player to plug into your lineup, you just want a guy who will guarantee a few points and won't sink your week. However, there are other times when you know that you are going to need a lot of points. That's when you need a player with a ton of upside, regardless of how risky they might be. These are the top boom-or-bust options for Week 10.
QB Justin Fields, New York Jets
First and foremost, we can't imagine that Fields isn't the starter this week. It would be incredibly incompetent for the Jets to trade their two best defensive players to kick off a rebuild, then opt to start their 36-year-old backup because they think he gives them a better chance to beat the Cleveland Browns in a Week 10 game when they have one win. They simply have to get as good a look at Fields as possible.
However, there is a reason he was benched before Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury. While he's an elite athlete who can pile up fantasy points with his legs, he's also the worst passer of the football in the league as far as starting quarterbacks go. In any given week, he can be the QB1 overall for the week or give you negative points because he threw for 20 yards and turned the ball over three times.
RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
Rhamondre Stevenson has been ruled out again for Week 10, and Henderson owners are building confidence after last week. He not only led the team with 14 carries, but he was also tied for the team lead with six targets. His final stat line was 55 rushing yards, four receptions, and 32 receiving yards. However, make no mistake, no one should be shocked if Terrell Jennings comes out and is the team's lead back on Sunday. There is no doubt that Henderson is electric with monster upside, but we have seen this all year and have been consistently disappointed.
RB D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
Swift has been a very good running back this season. In seven games, he has totaled 656 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns. While he's been a strong fantasy option, rookie Kyle Monangai stepped up in his absence due to a groin injury last week and totaled 198 yards from scrimmage on 31 opportunities.
This week, Swift looks to be on the right side of questionable, but also was not able to practice on Friday. Assuming he plays this week, he has the upside to give you RB1 numbers. At the same time, he could be limited due to health, get re-injured, or just lose volume because the coaches believe Monangai is better, similar to what we saw with Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard in Carolina.
WR Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars
Meyers has been traded to the Jags, and Brian Thomas Jr has been ruled out for Week 10. There is a chance that he steps in and is immediately the WR1 this week. On the other hand, there is also a chance that he's not ready to contribute and barely sees the field. Personally, we believe that Parker Washington is the wide receiver to start in Jacksonville this week, but there is a chance that it could be Meyers.
WR Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks
Shaheed is another player traded this week, and he was already the ultimate boom-or-bust kind of player. Despite just joining the team a few days ago, both Cooper Kupp and Tory Horton are banged up, he knows the system, and doesn't need many touches to score a ton of points. At the same time, he could barely see the field this week. He's always a boom-or-bust guy, but even more so this week than usual.