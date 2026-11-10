Five Must-Sit D/ST Options for Week 10 Fantasy Football with New York Jets, New England Patriots, and More

Week 10 Fantasy Football: 5 Must-Sit Defenses to Avoid

As fantasy managers gear up for the stretch run, choosing the right Defense/Special Teams (D/ST) unit is just as important as streaming a quarterback or running back. While attacking high-upside matchups can win you a week, rolling the wrong unit out into a brutal spot can torpedo your score entirely.

We've already looked at the must-start defenses for Week 10, so let's see if we can use current season scoring trends, recent matchup data, and performance metrics to identify five defenses you should bench and avoid for Week 10.

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) huddles with the defense before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. New England Patriots (vs. Detroit Lions)

The Patriots are coming off a brutal outing where they got torn to shreds at home by the Packers, exposing major vulnerabilities in their coverage and front seven. Things do not get any easier in Week 10 as they draw a powerhouse Lions offense. Detroit's multi-layered attack is notoriously difficult to contain, and they've been one of the toughest fantasy matchups for opposing D/ST this season. Leave New England on your bench.

2. New York Jets (vs. Buffalo Bills)

While the Jets get the benefit of playing at home, their defensive output has cratered relative to their early-season reputation. They now have to face a surging Bills offense that has looked exceptional in recent weeks. Josh Allen has minimizing mistakes and exploiting soft spots in zone coverage, making this a stay-away spot for fantasy managers.

3. Dallas Cowboys (vs. San Francisco 49ers)

Even with home-field advantage, the Cowboys sit firmly among the worst fantasy defenses in the entire league this year. Struggling to generate consistent pressure or limit big plays, Dallas draws a nightmare matchup against a multi-faceted 49ers offense. Trusting the Dallas D/ST in any format is a major trap this week.

4. Tennessee Titans (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

The Titans enter Week 10 as one of the lowest-ranked defensive units in fantasy football, plagued by missed tackles and a lack of takeaway upside. This week, they'll face a sharp Jacksonville squad capable of stretching the field and exploiting defensive lapses. Because Tennessee routinely struggles to get off the field on third down, their defensive floor remains far too volatile to trust for Week 10 (and beyond).

5. Minnesota Vikings (at Green Bay Packers)

On paper, the Vikings boast a talented and aggressive defense. However, context matters immensely: they are hitting the road on a short week after just giving up 23 points at home to the Bills. Now, they must travel to face a red-hot Packers offense operating at peak efficiency. Short-week road games against division rivals firing on all cylinders make this a prime spot to look for alternative streaming options.