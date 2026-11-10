Five Must-Start D/ST Options for Week 10 Fantasy Football with Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, and More!

Week 10 Fantasy Football: 5 Must-Start Defenses to Lock In

As fantasy managers gear up for the stretch run, finding the right D/ST matchup can be the difference between a narrow victory and a frustrating loss. While streaming defenses usually boils down to exploiting struggling offenses, Week 10 presents a handful of high-upside units with elite talent meeting ideal game scripts.

Using current season scoring data and matchup trends from this season, here are five defenses you should prioritize and lock into your lineups this week.

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) sneaks a peak into the backfield against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Houston Texans (at Cleveland Browns)

The Texans might not sit inside the overall top-10 defensive scoring tier for the full season yet, but the underlying metrics and raw talent scream upside. Houston boasts a fierce pass rush that consistently collapses pockets and creates negative plays. In Week 10, they catch a dream matchup against a reeling Browns offense that has routinely struggled to protect the football and keep quarterbacks upright. Expect DeMeco Ryans' defense to tee up sacks and turnover opportunities.

2. Baltimore Ravens (vs. Los Angeles Chargers)

Baltimore’s defense has experienced some transition and isn’t quite as suffocating as vintage iterations of the past, but scheduling is everything in fantasy football. Playing at home against an anemic Chargers attack makes them an elite plug-and-play option. Los Angeles has consistently bogged down in sustaining long drives, giving the Ravens high floor-and-ceiling potential based on a favorable game script and home-field advantage.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans)

Ranking firmly inside the top tier of defenses, the Jaguars have consistently delivered stability for fantasy managers this season. This week, they face a dysfunctional Tennessee offense that struggles to generate steady offensive rhythm or protect against pressure. Jacksonville’s ability to shut down the run game and force opposing quarterbacks into risky throws makes them a locked-in top-tier choice for Week 10.

4. Miami Dolphins (at Indianapolis Colts)

Miami has quietly exceeded expectations on the defensive side of the ball, playing with much more discipline and creating timely pressure. This week, they draw one of the most favorable matchups on the board against a Colts offense that has bogged down and turned the ball over at inopportune times. The Colts have also been involved in a lot of trade deadline rumors as sellers, so they could be playing without some top talent this weekend. If you need a reliable option with a strong floor in standard formats, the Dolphins are primed to capitalize. And they're available on the waiver wire in almost every fantasy league!

5. Kansas City Chiefs (at Atlanta Falcons)

Steve Spagnuolo’s defense is a perennially reliable unit, currently sitting comfortably inside the top-10 in defensive scoring. Facing a struggling Falcons offense that has had trouble finding consistent offensive rhythm, the Chiefs defense benefits from excellent situational coaching and high sack potential. Trust Kansas City to anchor your lineup this week.