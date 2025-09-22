Fantasy Football Players Rejoice After Cam Skattebo's Breakout Game Against Chiefs
Fantasy owners who decided to start Cam Skattebo in Week 3 were rewarded with a pleasant surprise on Sunday Night Football when he put forth a week-winning type of performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. It appeared in Week 2 that he was taking over the starting role in the Giants' backfield from Tyrone Tracy Jr, but that didn't necessarily appear to be the situation at the start of the game on Sunday night. However, once Tracy went down with a shoulder injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, it was wheels up for the rookie running back.
Why Cam Skattebo Was A League Winner In Week 3
Skattebo made the backfield his own and looked strong doing so, and he did it against a tough Chiefs' defense. By the end of the night, he ended up with 10 carries and eight targets, which he turned into 60 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and six receptions for 61 yards through the air. Both his volume and efficiency were great to see. While he clearly doesn't have breakaway, big-play speed, he runs tough and is a load to try to bring down.
It feels like the Giants are slowly starting to put all the pieces together on offense. They got their star tackle, Andrew Thomas, back on Sunday for the first time this season, and Skattebo had a breakout game. There is a strong chance that it was not a coincidence.
The next step seems to be moving on from Russell Wilson in favor of first-round pick Jaxson Dart. Wilson ran a series inside the 10 late in the game, which may have been the four worst consecutive plays I've ever seen run by any quarterbacks. The horrible rushing attempt aside, all three of the passes were closer to being caught by a fan than by one of his teammates. Head coach Brian Daboll has to make the move soon if he wants any chance at salvaging his job in New York.
Cam Skattebo's Breakout Has Just Begun
As they get things figured out, Skattebo will be a key piece in this offense and a valuable fantasy asset. Currently, there is no official word on Tracy's status for Week 4, but it would not come as a surprise if he were out or limited. Even if he is active, the offense looked different with Skattebo in the game in Week 3, and it would be a surprise for the team to go away from him at this point.
The Giants do have a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers next week; however, they aren't any tougher than the Chiefs. What we love about what we saw from Skattebo is that if he gets targets like he did in Week 3, it gives him a very safe floor, and his goal-line work gives him a solid ceiling, even in a shaky offense. We don't expect him to lose either of those roles regardless of Tracy's status, but he'll be a great option if Tracy is out. If Tracy does play, Skattebo is still a strong flex play in Week 4.