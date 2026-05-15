Finding the 4 Highest-Scoring Primetime NFL Games for Fantasy Football Glory

Primetime games offer the greatest showcase of high-level NFL football. While games certainly flop, the NFL has seemingly done a great job at adding a great array of Thursday, Sunday, and Monday Night Football games. In the schedule, we find the 4 best high-scoring, high-upside fantasy football-friendly games.

Week 1 — 49ers vs Rams (TNF in Melbourne)

This game is a matchup of quite possibly the 2 best offenses in the NFL. The Rams will have Puka Nacua back for Week 1. The attack with Nacua, Davante Adams, Kyren Williams, and a vast tight end room, now including Max Klare, will be very lethal through the air. The most likely Rams' scorers will be Williams and Nacua, but everyone can eat.

The 49ers will play their division rival overseas in Australia. Kyle Shanahan's unit expects to be high-powered, as always. They have added Mike Evans as the WR1 and will attack with another high usage rate on Christian McCaffrey. That duo will be the most likely 49ers' scorers in the game.

Week 1 — Broncos @ Chiefs (MNF)

Kansas City is uncertain whether Pat Mahomes will be back, but it seems much more likely than not. They will debut Kenneth Walker III on the ground in what projects to become an elite, top-8 running back season for the Super Bowl MVP. In turn, that shall aid the upside of Rashee Rice in the air. The most likely scorer is Walker.

The Broncos are back healthy and strive towards a Super Bowl run as the new AFC West favorites. The team adds Jaylen Waddle and Justin Joly at tight end. The offenses can be a top-10 unit in 2026. The most likely scorers will be quite uncertain, but we will go with JK Dobbins, Courtland Sutton, and Jaylen Waddle.

Week 7 — Cowboys @ Eagles (SNF)

What will the Eagles become in 2026? That is a question to be answered. Logically, they should be back to elite form. Jalen Hurts surges on with his tush-push excellence, while Saquon Barkley guns back to another 2,000-yard season. AJ Brown expects to be headed to the Patriots, yet the team drafted Makai Lemon. The air raid shall be just fine with DeVonta Smith, Lemon, and Dallas Goedert, among others. The most likely scorers will be the usual suspects: Hurts and Barkley.

The Cowboys shall have no issue being the top passing unit in the league for the second straight season. CeeDee Lamb is here, and healthy, and George Pickens appears to be back under the franchise tag—much in unchanged for Brian Schottenheimer's pass-heavy, high-powered unit. The most likely scorers shall be Javonte Williams, Lamb, and Pickens, all of whom can eat. Do not be surprised if all 3 scored.

Week 9 — Jaguars @ Ravens (TNF)

The Ravens shall be happy with the new head coach, Jesse Minter. He brings the (Jim) Harbaugh mindset that is familiar, but also new. Declan Doyle's offense will be largely run-first, favoring Derrick Henry and the new rookie running back, Adam Randall. Meanwhile, the team adds two high-upside rookie wide receivers in Elijah Saratt and Ja'Kobi Lane. Outside of Henry, anyone can score for the Ravens on any given week.

The Jaguars will oppose Baltimore with Super Bowl aspirations. They part ways with Travis Etienne Jr., but are more-than-comfortable with Bhayshul Tuten as RB1. Travis Hunter returns in a more dynamic role, while Jakobi Meyers has developed a strong rapport with Trevor Lawrence. Parker Washington then exploded in 2026, and the depth at wide receiver is deep. The Jaguars may be favored to win this game, with the most likely scorers being Tuten and Meyers.

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