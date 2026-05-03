Drafting Max Klare Completely Reshapes the Rams at Tight End

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, tight end wasn't seen as a major need for the Los Angeles Rams, but not many would have been surprised had they taken one. With Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen entering the final year of their contracts, it at least made sense to add a rookie behind them. Tyler Higbee is also getting older and has dealt with injuries each of the last two seasons. When the Rams took Max Klare in the second round, they were almost certainly flexibility at the position. However, it also signaled something deeper within the offense.

Throughout the Sean McVay era, the Rams have primarily been an 11 personnel team. Their offense has consistently featured three wide receivers on the field. In Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens last season, that began to shift. The Rams started introducing 12 and 13 personnel packages that featured multiple tight ends. In The following week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Rams scored four touchdowns out of 13 personnel.

During the final 12 games of the season, the Rams ran 13 personnel at a rate of 43.8 percent. In 2025, the Rams ran 331 plays out of 13 personnel after running just three the year before. No other team had more than 140 plays out of 13 personnel last season.

Moving to 13 personnel forced the Rams’ opponents into their base defense and created mismatches in the passing game. Matthew Stafford threw 20 touchdowns to zero interceptions out of 13 personnel. In the run game, the Rams averaged 0.07 EPA per rush.

A tight-end heavy offense has allowed McVay to get back to his roots. An offense that operated out of 12 personnel was initially the plan when he joined the Rams in 2017. It's why the Rams drafted Gerald Everett in the second round that year. However, when Cooper Kupp emerged in training camp and could block like a tight end, it didn't make sense to keep him off the field and McVay adjusted.

McVay started his career as a tight ends coach with Washington for three seasons. Fred Davis ranked eighth among tight ends with 796 receiving yards in 2011, which was also a career high. In 2013, Jordan Reed emerged, and in McVay’s second season as offensive coordinator, he had 952 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Due to the depth at the tight end position, Klare may not start or have a significant role right away. However, it's easy to see the vision that McVay has for his young tight ends in Max Klare and Terrance Ferguson. The offense could look similar to what the mid-2010s New England Patriots offenses looked like, dominating with multiple tight ends.

In terms of their roles, Ferguson and Klare bring a Gronk-Hernandez-lite dynamic. Ferguson has the ability to play in the 'Gronk' role as the Y-tight end who can line up in-line and be an effective blocker as he continues to develop. Meanwhile, Klare fits the role as the 'move tight end' who can align detached from the formation and attack space.

"There's nothing better than 13 personnel," said Klare. "I am pumped up to be a part of that and I got to earn everything and put my best foot forward every day."

While 13 personnel was a needed twist last season, it appears that it’s set to become part of the Rams’ offensive identity in 2025. Drafting Klare reshapes how the Rams have utilized their tight ends in the past and signals that they are set to have a featured role in the offense.

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