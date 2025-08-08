Houston Texans Offensive Preview: Avoid Nico Collins, Target His Rookie Teammate
The Houston Texans are one of the most exciting young teams in the NFL, and their rising stars are already shaping fantasy football draft boards for 2025. With CJ Stroud leading a potent offense, managers are eyeing Texans skill players like Nico Collins, Joe Mixon, and breakout candidate Jayden Higgins. But not all hype is worth buying—this breakdown dives into who to fade, who to target, and which deep sleepers could be league-winners. Let’s dig into the best Texans fantasy values, handcuffs, and upside plays as draft season heats up.
Deep Sleeper
Nick Chubb, Running Back
I’m starting to get a good feeling about Chubb helping the Texans this year. He’s a hard worker with the motivation to do his rehab prep. A year removed from his knee injuries should help his acceleration and play-making ability. Joe Mixon remains the top running back in this offense while still having an injury tag next to his name in August. Chubb will undoubtedly get in his way for touches, and the Texans may rely on him more early in the season. With an RB55 ranking in PPR formats, he brings handcuff value, along with big game upside with a starting job and some touchdowns.
Chubb is currently the 54th-ranked player in our PPR RB Rankings.
Fade
Nico Collins, Wide Receiver
Fading players with impact upside can be a losing decision if that player stays healthy and performs up to expectations for a full season. Collins moved to elite wide receiver status in 2023 after securing 80 passes for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns on 109 targets, leaving more room for growth with more balls thrown his way. He was on a similar path last season (68/1,006/7), but he missed five games.
His recent growth and his expected role in the Texans’ passing game scream difference-maker. Unfortunately, he ranks eighth at wide receiver in August, while never playing a full year over his four years in the NFL. In his two best seasons, Collins finished 12th and 23rd in fantasy scoring in PPR formats despite missing over 20% of his possible games with injuries.
I expect him to play well when on the field, but Collins has a long list of injuries (Achilles, groin, foot, calf, hip, and hamstring). He’s missed 14 games over the past three seasons, putting him in the risk category.
If I have one league to draft, I’m fading Collins. With a portfolio of multiple teams, I’ll get some shares just in case. Any player who has a risk of missing a third of the year draws the boom or bust card.
Collins is currently the WR7 in our WR Rankings but in our next update, Brian Thomas and Drake London should surpass him.
Sleeper
Jayden Higgins, Wide Receiver
Higgins brings an intriguing skill set to Houston’s offense. He will work the short areas over the middle of the field while also having success with back-shoulder throws on the outside. His size (6’4” and 215 lbs.) will create some mismatches, and he does run routes well despite having shortfalls when asked to change direction and working back to the quarterback. Higgins is a hands catcher who likes to snatch the ball at a high point.
In August, the high-stakes fantasy market has him priced as the Texans’ second wide receiving option, about a round ahead of veteran Christian Kirk. Higgins moved well for his size, and he may end up being the best handcuff to Nico Collins.
Higgins is currently the 56th-ranked player in our PPR WR Rankings.
Value
Joe Mixon, Running Back
Some fantasy drafters have put Mixon in the avoid category in August based on his sudden drop in ADP. Over the past week or so, he ranks 25th at running back in PPR formats with a wide range of pricing (min – 36 and max – 116). One drafter believes Mixon has top 12 running back potential, and another puts him in the mid-tier RB4 category.
I’m treating Mixon as the Texans’ starting running back while expecting his injury noise to shake out by Week 1. I’m willing to draft him at a discount, with the understanding that I will fight for Nick Chubb as his handcuff.
Due to his injury, Mixon is currently the 27th-ranked player in our PPR RB Rankings.