Indianapolis Colts Draft Tyler Warren: Fantasy Football Impact
With the No. 14 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts add electric playmaker, TE Tyler Warren out of Penn State.
Tyler Warren Scouting Report:
The Nittany Lions gave Warren a limited opportunity over his first four seasons, resulting in 49 catches for 606 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2024, he became the focal point of their offense, highlighted by a league-high 104 catches with 1,233 receiving yards and eight scores. Penn State also gave him chances in the run game (26/218/4) to up his overall value to the team.
Warren had a beast outing (17/228/1) on the road against USC. His other two 100-yard receiving games came away from home (@PUR – 8/130/2 and @MIN – 8/102). He even had six pass attempts on the year (3-for-6 with 35 yards and one touchdown). He had a floor of six catches in 10 of his 16 starts.
Sexy, impact tight ends are hard to find in NFL drafts. Warren wins contested passes, gets open over the short and intermediate areas of the field, shows open-field running, and plays with speed and quickness. His blocking has a reasonable floor on quick-hitting run plays, but Warren must prove himself vs. elite pass rushers when asked to chip and secure in pass protection.
Tyler Warren Fantasy Football Outlook:
The Colts enter the 2025 NFL Draft still searching for clarity at quarterback. They are banking on Anthony Richardson's upside while hedging with the addition of Daniel Jones. With glaring defensive issues and a few offensive holes to plug, Indianapolis is positioned to address multiple needs with its six selections.
In 2024, the Colts’ tight ends ranked near the bottom of the league in catches (39), receiving yards (467), touchdowns (2), and targets (76). Their shortfall at the position led to Indy snatching up Tyler Warren with the 14th overall pick in this year’s draft.
Warren has minimal competition in Indy's tight end room and should surpass Will Mallory on the depth chart. The issue for Warren could be poor quarterback play from A-Rich, who is still working to become a more efficient and accurate quarterback. Still, Warren has a more clear path to snaps than fellow first-round tight end Colston Loveland, which is why he should be a better option in 2025 fantasy football leagues. Warren is probably a fringe TE1 heading into his rookie season and should finish within the top 15 players at the position.
