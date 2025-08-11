Indianapolis Colts Offensive Rankings: Tyler Warren And DJ Giddens Are Underrated
The Indianapolis Colts’ 2025 roster is loaded with fantasy football intrigue, from late-round stashes to high-upside handcuffs. Whether you’re eyeing DJ Giddens’ change-of-pace potential, Tyler Warren’s breakout path, or Anthony Richardson’s boom-or-bust profile, this breakdown helps you find hidden value in Indy’s offense.
Deeper Sleeper Handcuff
DJ Giddens, Running Back
The addition of Giddens to the Colts’ backfield gives Indy another speed runner who runs with patience and vision. His gearing takes some time to wind up in tight quarters, but an open seam can lead to long runs and potential touchdowns. He brings value by catching the ball, but he needs to prove himself in NFL pass protection. Giddens only makes sense for team rostering Jonathan Taylor, with a 50/50 chance of being found in the free agent pool in 12-team formats with 20 roster slots.
Giddens is currently the 68th-ranked player in our PPR RB Rankings.
Sleeper
Tyler Warren, Tight End
Based on Warren’s NFL draft value (first-round pick) and talent, he should draw a breakout tag this year. Unfortunately, the passing quarterback play in Indianapolis is questionable, with a running flavor to their offense. In addition, the Colts have pass-catching talent at wide receiver.
In his first preseason game, Warren caught three passes for 40 yards, a positive sign for his 2025 usage. I prefer his ceiling with Daniel Jones behind center, as he offers better passing accuracy, inviting more overall balls thrown per game. Alec Pierce left Indy’s first preseason game with a groin issue, which could lead to more tight end targets if he were to miss time in the regular season.
Warren is currently the 14th-ranked player in our PPR TE Rankings.
Deeper Sleeper
Adonai Mitchell, Wide Receiver
The Colts only had Mitchell on the field for 35.2% of their snaps in his rookie season. Mitchell caught 23 of his 55 targets for 312 yards and no scores. His lack of opportunity was directly tied to Alec Pierce having a more rounded skill set at wide receiver, helping the Colts in the deep passing game and with their run blocking.
Mitchell offers plus speed (4.34 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL combine), with quickness to beat his defender at the line of scrimmage. With any wide receiver injury, he would be the player awarded the most significant bump in snaps.
Mitchell is currently the 84th-ranked player in our PPR WR Rankings.
Boom or Bust Flier
Anthony Richardson, Quarterback
His run profile grades well, setting up his floor in fantasy points. Unfortunately, Richardson ranks poorly in accuracy despite having the arm to challenge defenders over the long field in the deep passing game and the receiving talent to excel with more passes arriving on time.
He left the Colts’ first preseason game with a finger injury on his throwing hand, possibly pushing further behind Daniel Jones for the Week 1 start for Indianapolis. Over the past 10 days in fantasy drafts in the high-stakes market, Richardson has fallen to QB3 status, putting him in the free agent pool in many leagues.
A-Rich is currently the 31st-ranked player in our QB Rankings.