Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Storylines: Daniel Jones vs Anthony Richardson, Tyler Warren, Fantasy Outlooks
Anthony Richardson has struggled quite a bit thus far in his NFL career. After a brutal early injury in his rookie year, he came back in 2024 to play just 11 games with a TD:INT ratio of 8:12. Upon his 3rd year, the Colts brought in Daniel Jones to bring a contest to camp. The question now lies with who will be lining up behind center in September.
Lining up alongside them is Penn State star tight end, Tyler Warren. Will Indy have another star tight end to add to their legacy? Jonathan Taylor is also primed for a big, healthy year while the receiving core looks to do the same.
QB Competition: Jones vs Richardson
Of three NFL quarterback competitions in camp, this one appears to be the most notable (Browns, Saints). Both players have had their fair share of struggles throughout their respective NFL careers so far. Jones has more experience, including a playoff appearance, whilst Richardson is the investment of a 1st round pick. So who may win this battle? The fans seems to have an idea.
The Colts have a respectable supporting cast of weapons. Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, Tyler Warren at tight end, and a trio of quality receivers in Michael Pittman Jr, Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce. Being a dynamic offensive mind, Shane Steichen surely has foresight into how he wants to offense to look and improve into this season. As far as who will be the quarterback, it is a true 50/50 competition with no lean on who will win it. It all depends on personal opinion of who should start, but I say: Daniel Jones.
Tyler Warren
There was much speculation leading into the NFL draft as to where Warren would end up. The Jets appeared to be the most popular pick of all. As we see every year, nothing is a done deal, and Warren to the Jets proved that. As New York went with Armand Membou, Tyler Warren slid to the Colts at 14th overall. WIth a great history of pass catchers, Warren hopes to add to it.
Tyler Warren was dominant at Penn State. 104 catches, 1,233 yards and 12 total touchdowns was plenty good enough to win the John Mackey Award and an invite to the Heisman ceremony.
Steichen, in his time with the Chargers and Eagles, molded tight ends efficiently. Hunter Henry became a very threatening tight end and Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert became the top names they are today. Steichen will surely use Warren quite heavily, especially as a crutch to any struggling quarterback play. Right of the bat, Warren should be a prime top 10 tight end in the league.
Other Fantasy Targets/Storylines
The Colts have a quality amount of fantasy relevant talent. Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr, Josh Downs are all startable options - especially Taylor, of course. Alec Pierce and AD Mitchell can even join that conversation. So where do they shape up?
Last season, Michael Pittman Jr finished 41st in PPR scoring despite awful quarterback play. Josh Downs was 35th and Alec Pierce was 43rd. All of these guys were startable in a FLEX spot when favorable matchups came around. They were more than startable in deep, 14-16 team leagues. This season should come with more promise at the pass game can hardly be any worse.
Pittman needs to stay healthy and should he do so, he is a top 2 lock-in receiver on this team. He has more than proven himself, especially after a great 2023 season. On most fantasy teams he plans to be a WR4-5 on anyones teams - again, draftable. Downs should be the other certified starter. A deeper find from the Colts, he has paid dividends when healthy. Just look to his numbers with... Joe Flacco.
AD Mitchell is a priority improvement this year. The Colts invested a 2nd round pick in the guy and he struggled last year with performance and injury. A similar, but longer story goes for speed-demon Alec Pierce. The Colts have an arsenal at receiver and can very well run an efficient spread offense. Anyone in here has notable upside. It will require patience to see how they all playout. Potential quality finds on the waiver wire could be Mitchell and Pierce.
Of course, we also reach Jonathan Taylor. Once a RB1 in fantasy, he is still capable of the feat. Taylor has an injury history, but in 2024 he came back for his first 1k yard season since his 2021 RB1 season. Under a nice current contract, Taylor is to be used heavily - especially with QB concerns. Behind a good line, Taylor should be a no doubt RB1 in fantasy with promising upside.
Colts camp will be one to play close attention to. A lot is to be decided on the depth chart - QB and WR's, amongst others.