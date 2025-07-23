Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Storylines: Daniel Jones vs Anthony Richardson, Tyler Warren, Fantasy Outlooks

Michael Pittman Jr played through the majority of 2024 with a fractured back‼️



- he’s received 100+ targets for 4 seasons in a row

- before 2024, he finished as a TOP 20 WR for 3 years in a row



Now he’s drafted as the WR50. Talk about an overreaction. What a nice value 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7a33gSU8X5