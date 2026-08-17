Ja’Kobi Lane, KC Concepcion, And 3 Other Fantasy Stocks Rising In The Preseason

In Week 2 of the NFL Preseason their have been several players who are either projected to go late in fantasy football drafts or are not projected to get selected at all who are putting up notable production. With that, here are five players who are having good starts to the preseason that fantasy managers should know ahead of fantasy drafts and the official start of the 2026 season.

Keon Coleman

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman yells as he takes the field during team introductions before their home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR for the Buffalo Bills, Keon Coleman, had a disaster of a year in 2025; full of drama, where he was benched for games by the team for disciplinary reasons and overall produced underwhelming statistics.

Coleman's road to being Josh Allen’s WR1 has certainly veered off, but in the Bills' lone preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, he at least showed there is still a blink of hope of him being an impactful fantasy player.

Coleman against Carolina had three receptions for 18 yards and a TD. Allen went 6-for-8 passing in the game, and one of his completions was a nine-yard TD pass to Coleman. He is not worth a draft pick but should still be a player to be aware of going into 2026.

Ja’Kobi Lane

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (6) reacts following his touchdown catch during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB for the Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson, has needed WR help throughout his career. He may have just gotten some with rookie WR Ja’Kobi Lane.

Lane popped out on the screen in a preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. He had three receptions for 38 yards and a TD.

Going into the 2026 season in PPR formats, he is ranked WR69 by ESPN. Given that the Ravens, outside of Flowers,s do not have high-volume pass catchers, especially since TE Mark Andrews' production has dropped off, he is worth the late-round dart throw in fantasy drafts. There is a real chance he could become the Ravens' WR2.

KC Concepcion

Aug 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kc Concepcion (1) makes a catch past Chicago Bears safety Skyler Thomas (38) during the first half at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland Browns rookie WR KC Concepcion did well in his preseason debut against the Chicago Bears. He had three receptions for 27 yards and 1 carry for a 14-yard rushing TD.

The rookie KC Concepcion is in for 6!



CLEvsCHI on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/fC7gG5NpsM — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026

ESPN's PPR fantasy rankings for 2026 have Concepcion ranked as WR52. Fantasy managers should be comfortable taking him a few slots above that rank, in the late 40s but not higher. Concepcion may have WR1 potential, but the Cleveland’s QB situation is bad enough that, despite that, he could still become unplayable in fantasy in 2026.

J’Mari Taylor

Jacksonville Jaguars Running Back J'Mari Taylor (30) takes around with teammates after the Jacksonville Jaguars eighth day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Friday, August 7, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Undrafted free agent RB J’Mari Taylor, of the Jacksonville Jaguars, had the workload of a workhorse RB in the Jags' preseason matchup against the New Orleans Saints. He had 22 carries for 78 rushing yards and a TD.

There is a real chance Taylor does not make the roster, but with his strong showing and Jacksonville trotting out a new starting RB for 2026, Bhayshul Tuten, fantasy managers should just be aware of him in case of injuries or poor performances from the Jacksonville RB group this season.

Ray Davis

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (7) runs with the ball aginst the Carolina Panthers during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB2 for the Bills, Ray Davis, will remain in that role for 2026, but there is a chance he could carve out a role big enough to become fantasy-relevant.

Davis in the preseason game against the Panthers had 53 scrimmage yards–21 rushing and 32 receiving. Those 32 receiving yards were generated off of four receptions. If Davis can continue to prove he is a reliable receiving threat, then there is a chance he could become at least a fantasy streaming play at the RB position this season.

Davis in the first four games of 2025 had one reception. In his last four games, he had a reception in every outing and had six total receptions.

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