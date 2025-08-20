Jacory Croskey-Merritt Tops Our List of Dynasty Fantasy Football Value Picks
Drafting in dynasty fantasy football leagues is a different beast compared to redraft formats. In dynasty, you're playing for both the present and the future, often several years out. The later rounds should be filled with high-upside players, rookies in promising situations or young players poised for a breakout.
This especially includes rookie quarterbacks who may not start in 2024 but were drafted to eventually become their team’s franchise signal caller, even if that timeline is a year or two away.
Washington Commanders Running Back Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Arizona, Jacory Croskey-Merritt has impressed enough in Washington for the Commanders to put Brian Robinson Jr. on the trade block.
Currently, Croskey-Merritt has a dynasty ADP of 230.5, but the Robinson news could send his value soaring. Although veteran Austin Ekeler remains in Washington, Croskey-Merritt will see plenty of opportunities if B-Rob is eventually dealt. Croskey-Merritt makes for an excellent redraft play now, and could be a rising dynasty play, as Ekeler is aging and entering his ninth NFL season.
Baltimore Ravens Running Back Keaton Mitchell
Derrick Henry is clearly the lead back in Baltimore, but at 31 and heading into his 10th season, Keaton Mitchell could be in line for a greater role sooner rather than later.
With a dynasty ADP of 238.5, Mitchell serves as both a 2025 handcuff to Henry and a potential long-term fantasy asset. While he’s returning from a 2023 ACL injury and played just 13 games with 62 rushing attempts, he still managed an explosive 6.9 yards per carry. If Mitchell can stay healthy and retain the backup role, his fantasy stock could rise quickly.
Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Malik Washington
The Dolphins may be approaching the end of the Tyreek Hill era, especially if the 2025 season starts poorly. Malik Washington shined in Miami’s first preseason game against the Chicago Bears and finished the final four games of his 2024 rookie campaign strong.
Often overlooked in redraft leagues, Washington currently has a dynasty ADP of 233. However, his versatility, reliable hands, and toughness could make him a serviceable fantasy contributor this year. If the Dolphins move on from Hill, Washington could step into WR2 duties as early as 2026, or even sooner. He’s earned praise from both coaches and teammates and is a name to watch this season.
Los Angeles Chargers Tight End Oronde Gadsden II
Oronde Gadsden II, son of former Dolphins wide receiver Oronde Gadsden, transitioned from wide receiver to tight end during his time at Syracuse. Like his father, he boasts exceptional hands and highlight-reel catch ability.
Drafted by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2025 draft, Gadsden II could quickly become a key slot weapon. He faces limited competition at tight end, with veteran Tyler Conklin, who is 30 and new to the team, as his primary competition. With a dynasty ADP of 224.5, Gadsden II could prove to be a valuable deep sleeper and a strong stash with the potential for immediate return.
Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Will Howard
The Steelers brought in Aaron Rodgers, now in the twilight of his career, and selected Ohio State quarterback Will Howard in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. After four years at Kansas State, Howard transferred to Ohio State in 2024, throwing for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and completing 73% of his passes. He also rushed for 226 yards and 7 touchdowns that season. Over his college career, he racked up 1,147 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns on 331 carries, indicating strong dual-threat fantasy potential.
With Rodgers just one year removed from an Achilles injury and coming off a full 17-game season with the Jets, there's no guarantee he’ll make it through another full season. Howard, with a dynasty ADP of 281, is one of the more intriguing quarterback stashes in dynasty formats. While Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson are also on the roster, Howard is the quarterback to target.
Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Jalen Milroe
The Seahawks signed Sam Darnold in the offseason following a career resurgence in Minnesota. While 2024 likely belongs to Darnold, Jalen Milroe could push for playing time as early as 2026, or sooner if Darnold regresses to his earlier form.
A third-round pick out of Alabama, Milroe had a stellar 2024 campaign, tallying 2,844 passing yards and 36 total touchdowns, as well as 20 rushing scores and 726 rushing yards. At the very least, Milroe is the future in Seattle. He’s a valuable dynasty stash and could become a fantasy asset sooner than expected.