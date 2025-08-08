SI

How Seahawks Rookie Jalen Milroe Fared in NFL Preseason Debut

The rookie quarterback out of Alabama showed some brief flashes in his first NFL action.

Stephen Douglas

Jalen Milroe saw his first NFL action in the Seahawks preseason game against the Raiders.
Jalen Milroe saw his first NFL action in the Seahawks preseason game against the Raiders. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jalen Milroe made his NFL debut on Thursday night in the Seahawks' first preseason game. Milroe played the entire second half and while he didn't exactly stuff the stat sheet, he showed enough flashes to make Seattle fans think the team might have something with the rookie out of Alabama.

Milroe completed six of 10 passes for 61 yards in the air and ran the ball three times for 38 yards, including a 27-yard run which was the longest of the game for any player. He also had another 11-yard run called back because of holding.

The rookie led Seattle on one scoring drive while they punted twice and turned the ball over once on downs.

Drew Lock started for Seattle and completed 10 of 22 pass attempts for 147 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Lock's interception was the team's only turnover of the game, but he also took the team on three scoring drives in the half.

While neither quarterback did anything to change the depth chart in their first real action of the season, you can see how fans might start asking for the rookie this season. Especially if Lock, who led the NFL in interceptions in his only year as a regular starter, can't take care of the ball.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL