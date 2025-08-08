How Seahawks Rookie Jalen Milroe Fared in NFL Preseason Debut
Jalen Milroe made his NFL debut on Thursday night in the Seahawks' first preseason game. Milroe played the entire second half and while he didn't exactly stuff the stat sheet, he showed enough flashes to make Seattle fans think the team might have something with the rookie out of Alabama.
Milroe completed six of 10 passes for 61 yards in the air and ran the ball three times for 38 yards, including a 27-yard run which was the longest of the game for any player. He also had another 11-yard run called back because of holding.
The rookie led Seattle on one scoring drive while they punted twice and turned the ball over once on downs.
Drew Lock started for Seattle and completed 10 of 22 pass attempts for 147 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Lock's interception was the team's only turnover of the game, but he also took the team on three scoring drives in the half.
While neither quarterback did anything to change the depth chart in their first real action of the season, you can see how fans might start asking for the rookie this season. Especially if Lock, who led the NFL in interceptions in his only year as a regular starter, can't take care of the ball.